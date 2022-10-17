Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'leaving baby Rose home alone'

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has revealed some negative messages from her followers.

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls after it was suggested she’d left her one-year-old daughter to 'fend for herself'.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her Halloween makeover of Pickle Cottage.

But she faced criticism when she joked she had left her skeleton Halloween decorations, which she named Phill and Grant, in charge of her four children.

She joked: "Good morning. I was up & out in the darkness this morning before anyone woke up," she wrote alongside the snap. "I have been for the last few days so I’ve left Phill & Grant (the skeletons) in charge."

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women star continued: "Doing some creepy version of Halloween elf on the shelf to cheer the kids up while I'm not there.

"Today Grant has organised the breakfast bowls & is waiting for everyone to come down for their cereal."

After one comment from a follower which said leaving her kids ‘wasn’t a good look’, Stacey was forced to clarify that husband Joe Swash had been at home looking after the family.

Stacey shared the message which was sent by an unknown social media user, reading: “This is all fun and games or whatever but are you saying you just left all your kids this morning to fend for themselves? I don’t get it? Not a good look!"

She responded: "Some people crack me up so much. Don’t worry Phill and Grant have their NVQs and checks.

Stacey Solomon has decorated Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

“Obviously Joe is at home. I just like to do little things to remind them I still exist."

"Yeah, now Rose is one, I thought 'she's pretty' independent, so I thought I'd just leave her with Phil and Grant the skeletons, and she'd be absolutely fine.

"They're really low maintenance. They don't need feeding. They work really hard... They work themselves to the bone, some might say."

Laughing, the mum-of-four added: "The best thing about skeletons is that they are just dying to help. And another thing, I reckon Phil and Grant have been waiting to ask for a pay rise for ages but they just haven't got the guts."