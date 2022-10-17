Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'leaving baby Rose home alone'

17 October 2022, 10:33 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 10:57

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has revealed some negative messages from her followers.

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls after it was suggested she’d left her one-year-old daughter to 'fend for herself'.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her Halloween makeover of Pickle Cottage.

But she faced criticism when she joked she had left her skeleton Halloween decorations, which she named Phill and Grant, in charge of her four children.

She joked: "Good morning. I was up & out in the darkness this morning before anyone woke up," she wrote alongside the snap. "I have been for the last few days so I’ve left Phill & Grant (the skeletons) in charge."

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls
Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women star continued: "Doing some creepy version of Halloween elf on the shelf to cheer the kids up while I'm not there.

"Today Grant has organised the breakfast bowls & is waiting for everyone to come down for their cereal."

After one comment from a follower which said leaving her kids ‘wasn’t a good look’, Stacey was forced to clarify that husband Joe Swash had been at home looking after the family.

Stacey shared the message which was sent by an unknown social media user, reading: “This is all fun and games or whatever but are you saying you just left all your kids this morning to fend for themselves? I don’t get it? Not a good look!"

She responded: "Some people crack me up so much. Don’t worry Phill and Grant have their NVQs and checks.

Stacey Solomon has decorated Pickle Cottage
Stacey Solomon has decorated Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

“Obviously Joe is at home. I just like to do little things to remind them I still exist."

"Yeah, now Rose is one, I thought 'she's pretty' independent, so I thought I'd just leave her with Phil and Grant the skeletons, and she'd be absolutely fine.

"They're really low maintenance. They don't need feeding. They work really hard... They work themselves to the bone, some might say."

Laughing, the mum-of-four added: "The best thing about skeletons is that they are just dying to help. And another thing, I reckon Phil and Grant have been waiting to ask for a pay rise for ages but they just haven't got the guts."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Everything that happened after the Married at First Sight UK reunion

Married at First Sight UK 2022: All the drama that happened after the 'explosive' reunion

Married at First Sight

Netflix has released a statement about The Crown

Netflix issues statement over The Crown's controversial new storyline

Netflix

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her boyfriend

GMB's Ranvir Singh opens up about boyfriend as she addresses 18-year age gap

Harriet and Kim are in danger in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans spot clue Kim Tate and Harriet Finch are dead after quad bike explosion

TV & Movies

The weather is set to get warmer this week

UK weather: ‘African plume’ to bring late summer heat this week

News

The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May

Is The Larkins a remake?

TV & Movies

Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins series 2 filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?

TV & Movies

The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins series 2 cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash breaks silence on filming I'm A Celeb All Stars

Joe Swash breaks silence on filming I'm A Celebrity All Stars

Paddy Beaver plays Max in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Paddy Bever's life away from Max Turner character

TV & Movies

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription

Netflix confirms when it’s launching new plan with ads

Netflix

Victoria Beckham has revealed why she has gotten rid of her tattoos

Victoria Beckham reveals why she removed tattoo of David's initials

McDonald's have some new items being added to the menu this month

McDonald's adding potato waffles to breakfast menu this month

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond has revealed the moment she thought she had won an NTA

Moment Alison Hammond thought she had beaten Ant and Dec to NTA win

TV & Movies

Phillip and Holly shared an emotional message with their fans

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's emotional NTAs message to fans after queueing controversy