Exclusive

Stacey Solomon jokes husband Joe Swash can't do DIY

11 October 2022, 08:27

Stacey Solomon joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Stacey Solomon appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat all about her new book Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage.

The mum-of-four moved into her beautiful Essex home back in March 2021 with husband Joe Swash and their children.

But despite renovating the entire house, which she has nicknamed ‘Pickle Cottage’, Stacey has admitted Joe wasn’t that much help.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Stacey said: “I will say nothing about how he is with the DIY, but he’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing dad.

Stacey Solomon has renovated her cottage over the past 18 months
Stacey Solomon has renovated her cottage over the past 18 months. Picture: Instagram

“He’s amazing at everything else but DIY is not his thing. He’ll get a flat pack out and he won’t even look at the instructions and then it’ll go on backwards.”

She later joked ‘he loves to start a task and not finish it,’ which wasn’t much help during the painting process of the house.

Stacey went on to say she ‘never wants to leave’ Pickle Cottage, as she added: “I want to be here forever, so everything I do, I do with a bit of extra love and care.”

The 32-year-old’s new book Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage is a book of all the DIY Stacey did in the cottage up until now and can be used ‘as a guide, as inspiration, or even just to read without any pressure to do anything at all!’

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite 37 years after Back to the Future

TV & Movies

Alice Beer infuriated This Morning viewers yesterday

This Morning viewers fume as Alice Beer 'lectures on how to save energy'

This Morning

A mum has said she doesn't mind her kids swearing

Mum divides opinion by admitting she lets her four kids swear

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black floral dress from Reserved

Celebrities

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Married at First Sight

Here's how much the Dancing On Ice cast are earning

Dancing On Ice salaries: How much are the 2023 stars getting paid?

Dancing On Ice 2023

Guy Tang is a hairdresser that stars on Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Anna Shay stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Anna Shay and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire

How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?

TV & Movies

Here's how much the cast of Bling Empire are worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have

Netflix

Jaime Xie's net worth revealed

Who is Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

Dorothy Wang has joined Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang? Age, family and net worth revealed

Netflix