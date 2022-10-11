Exclusive

Stacey Solomon jokes husband Joe Swash can't do DIY

Stacey Solomon joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Stacey Solomon appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat all about her new book Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage.

The mum-of-four moved into her beautiful Essex home back in March 2021 with husband Joe Swash and their children.

But despite renovating the entire house, which she has nicknamed ‘Pickle Cottage’, Stacey has admitted Joe wasn’t that much help.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Stacey said: “I will say nothing about how he is with the DIY, but he’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing dad.

Stacey Solomon has renovated her cottage over the past 18 months. Picture: Instagram

“He’s amazing at everything else but DIY is not his thing. He’ll get a flat pack out and he won’t even look at the instructions and then it’ll go on backwards.”

She later joked ‘he loves to start a task and not finish it,’ which wasn’t much help during the painting process of the house.

Stacey went on to say she ‘never wants to leave’ Pickle Cottage, as she added: “I want to be here forever, so everything I do, I do with a bit of extra love and care.”

The 32-year-old’s new book Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage is a book of all the DIY Stacey did in the cottage up until now and can be used ‘as a guide, as inspiration, or even just to read without any pressure to do anything at all!’

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

