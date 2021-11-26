Mum-of-22 Sue Radford to spend £5,000 on Christmas gifts for children

Sue Radford spends £5k on his children's Christmas presents. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Sue Radford previously opened up about what Christmas Day is like in her family.

Mum of Britain’s biggest family Sue Radford is set to spend £5,000 on Christmas gifts for her children.

The mother-of-22 has already started the festive celebrations, putting up their first Christmas tree in their home in Morecambe.

But it looks like she’s got a pricey few weeks ahead as the family reportedly spend £5,000 a year on gifts.

The Radford family celebrate Christmas altogether. Picture: Instagram

According to Daily Star, Sue previously revealed she spends between £100 to £250 each on the kids.

The busy mum also has a personalised Santa sack for each child so they don’t get mixed up.

With so many mouths to feed, Sue and her husband Noel also spend £300 on a festive food shop for the big day.

And the preparation has to start well in advance, as the parents hand wrap each gift for their kids.

Thanks to a lot of practise, Sue previously said she can wrap around 20 presents in 15 minutes and can get through hundreds in one sitting.

Sue Radford has put up her first Christmas tree. Picture: Instagram

But gift wrap doesn’t come cheap either, as the family goes through a whopping 70 rolls of wrapping paper each year to cater for everyone.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

In previous years, the Radfords have put up as many as seven trees in their huge 10-bedroom home and last year they had one in the lounge, kitchen and front porch area.

Sue also bought colourful versions for four of her kids’ rooms.

So, what does Christmas look like in the Radford household?

Well, on Christmas Eve, Noel and Sue stay up late peeling potatoes and vegetables.

With so many excited children in the house, it's an early start and the kids are opening their gifts by 6.30am.

Noel previously revealed how he cooks a 10kg turkey, 7kg of potatoes and 50 Yorkshire puddings.

After dinner, the family celebrates by playing board games, watching films and getting to grips with their new presents.

The Radfords can also get through a whopping six tins of Quality Street. Sounds like a great day to us...