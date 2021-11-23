Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

23 November 2021

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

This Morning fans were left gobsmacked at a mum who has spent £35k on Christmas decorations.

With December right around the corner, many of us are starting to think about putting up our Christmas decorations.

But one mum has taken things to a whole new level after she admitted to spending £35k on her home’s festivities.

Joanne Smith appeared on This Morning on Monday morning to show off her expensive items, including a Harrods bear guarding the front door and a huge toy train set.

Introducing the mum-of-one, host Holly Willoughby said: "Over the last decade, Joanne Smith has spent a staggering £35,000 on her festive decorations and she's outdone herself once again this year."

Joanne Smith took This Morning viewers around her home
Joanne Smith took This Morning viewers around her home. Picture: ITV

As cameras panned to Alison Hammond in Essex, Joanne was joined by her young niece Roseanna as she went on to show viewers around the home.

Outside, there was a huge Harrods bear and a giant teddy bear figure also in the front garden, as well as a three-metre tall Santa Claus costing £800.

Elsewhere in the garden, there were some giant snowmen and some Disney pieces too, with Joanne explaining: "I wanted something jolly for the children."

As Alison went inside, Joanne said that each room was themed, with a Candy Cane tree in the hallway and large nutcrackers.

Joanne Smith spends £6k a year on Christmas decorations
Joanne Smith spends £6k a year on Christmas decorations. Picture: ITV

In the kitchen, there was a huge Santa Claus ornament in the centre which cost a whopping £1,800.

The mother-of-one went on to explain that she doesn't recycle her decorations and has spent £6,000 on decor so far this year alone.

But viewers at home were divided over the decorations, with one person writing on Twitter: “This is over the top!”

"It’s 35k of absolute Christmas tat, it’s very tacky and cheap,” said another, while a third added: ”The ridiculous amount spent on tat would be better spent on something useful. #ThisMorning.”

Joanne has defended her decision to spend so much on Christmas decorations
Joanne has defended her decision to spend so much on Christmas decorations. Picture: ITV

But another viewer hit back: "Jealousy is a terrible thing, folks."

Despite the negativity, Joanne went on to defend herself, saying the decorations cheer up her street.

She told Alison: “My neighbours do love it. I don't think they've seen much like it before.'

“It all started a few years back, I put a few items up, and I had people driving past and ringing the door bell to ask to come in for photos.

“And each year now it gets bigger and bigger.”

