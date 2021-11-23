Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

By Heart reporter

This Morning fans were left gobsmacked at a mum who has spent £35k on Christmas decorations.

With December right around the corner, many of us are starting to think about putting up our Christmas decorations.

But one mum has taken things to a whole new level after she admitted to spending £35k on her home’s festivities.

Joanne Smith appeared on This Morning on Monday morning to show off her expensive items, including a Harrods bear guarding the front door and a huge toy train set.

Introducing the mum-of-one, host Holly Willoughby said: "Over the last decade, Joanne Smith has spent a staggering £35,000 on her festive decorations and she's outdone herself once again this year."

Joanne Smith took This Morning viewers around her home. Picture: ITV

As cameras panned to Alison Hammond in Essex, Joanne was joined by her young niece Roseanna as she went on to show viewers around the home.

Outside, there was a huge Harrods bear and a giant teddy bear figure also in the front garden, as well as a three-metre tall Santa Claus costing £800.

Elsewhere in the garden, there were some giant snowmen and some Disney pieces too, with Joanne explaining: "I wanted something jolly for the children."

As Alison went inside, Joanne said that each room was themed, with a Candy Cane tree in the hallway and large nutcrackers.

Joanne Smith spends £6k a year on Christmas decorations. Picture: ITV

In the kitchen, there was a huge Santa Claus ornament in the centre which cost a whopping £1,800.

The mother-of-one went on to explain that she doesn't recycle her decorations and has spent £6,000 on decor so far this year alone.

But viewers at home were divided over the decorations, with one person writing on Twitter: “This is over the top!”

"It’s 35k of absolute Christmas tat, it’s very tacky and cheap,” said another, while a third added: ”The ridiculous amount spent on tat would be better spent on something useful. #ThisMorning.”

Joanne has defended her decision to spend so much on Christmas decorations. Picture: ITV

But another viewer hit back: "Jealousy is a terrible thing, folks."

Despite the negativity, Joanne went on to defend herself, saying the decorations cheer up her street.

She told Alison: “My neighbours do love it. I don't think they've seen much like it before.'

“It all started a few years back, I put a few items up, and I had people driving past and ringing the door bell to ask to come in for photos.

“And each year now it gets bigger and bigger.”