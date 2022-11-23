Buster the trampolining dog from iconic John Lewis Christmas advert has died

By Naomi Bartram

Fans have shared tributes after the much-loved trampolining dog that featured in a John Lewis Christmas advert sadly passed away.

The trampolining dog from the iconic John Lewis Christmas advert has died.

After finding fame as Buster in the ad back in 2016, Biff the pooch sadly died on Monday at the age of 12.

The famous clip saw the boxer get very excited when his owner was given a brand new trampoline.

On Christmas morning, Buster ran past the little girl to have a go on her gift and began jumping up and down.

Biff playing Buster the dog in the 2016 John Lewis advert. Picture: John Lewis

Biff's heartbroken owner, Jan Patten, posted a tribute to her beloved pet on social media on Monday.

She wrote: "Fly high our beautiful, special boy, we shall miss you forever."

Jan, from Daventry, West Northamptonshire, added yesterday: "Biff was a very much-loved family member, and everyone that met him loved him too.

"His fame gave us the opportunity to raise funds for animal charities.

"Biffy and I had a really special bond, and no matter what I asked of him, whether it would be new tricks, displays, meet and greets, or photos with children, adults, and animals, he would happily oblige, with the patience of a saint.

'Buster the Dog' is the most popular John Lewis advert ever. Picture: John Lewis

"At home, he was pure joy, making us smile every day. I don't know if you are aware but boxers are known as the clowns of the canines, and even though Biff would be professional at the right time, he never ever lost the ability to make us laugh. We shall miss him so much."

She added: "In the early hours of yesterday morning, he began to have seizures, which we couldn't bring him back from, so we had to let him go.

"People are saying that he had a wonderful life with us, but our view on it is that we had a wonderful life with him."

Many people still think of the pooch’s appearance fondly, with 'Buster the Dog' recently voted as the best John Lewis advert in a poll by Radio Times earlier this month.

Fans have shared their tributes on Twitter, with one writing: "Oh Jan… noooo! I can’t believe what I’m reading.

"Oh Biffy, we wanted you to live forever, you have broken so many hearts today and your mummy’s heart will be completely shattered.

"Your special boy Jan, so sudden, I’m so very sorry and we are sending all our heartfelt love to you and Mick. I’m in complete shock."

"So very sad. He did so much to help other boxers in need. A great ambassador for the boxer breed. Fly high sweetheart,” said someone else.

