John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Dad-to-be learns how to skate for his foster daughter

By Alice Dear

John Lewis' Christmas advert tells the story of a couple getting ready to welcome a foster child into their home.

John Lewis have finally released their 2022 Christmas advert, and it's one of the most emotional yet.

The advert, which is considerably lower budget than previous years, highlights children in the care sector.

In the advert, Peaky Blinders John Paul Hurley can be seen attempting to learn how to skateboard.

The dad-to-be can be seen failing on many attempts before finally seeing some progress in his new hobby.

A young girl called Cassie arrives at her new home clutching a skateboard. Picture: John Lewis

While viewing the advert for the first time, people will be unaware the reason he is learning how to skate, but in the final scene he can be seen, with his partner, welcoming a foster child into his home.

The young girl, Cassie, can be seen holding her own skateboard, making it clear this was the reason the man was learning the new skill.

The dad-to-be learns how to skateboard as he awaits the arrival of his foster daughter. Picture: John Lewis

John Lewis teamed up with Action for Children and Who Cares? as they share the shocking statistic that there are 108,000 children growing up in care in the UK.

These children are three times more likely to end up homeless than attend University.

The skateboard from the advert will be available to purchase in John Lewis stores while customers will also be able to donate to the two charities.

Within John Lewis Stores there will be 'giving trees' which customers can take a tag from and scan when at the checkout.

These amounts range from £5 to £50.

The man can be seen watching skateboard videos while at work. Picture: John Lewis

Rosie Hanley, John Lewis’ Head of Brand and Marketing, said on the new advert: "No big special effects, no snow machines. We were very thoughtful about making sure that the cost of this production was very suitable to the environment that we’re in.”

Claire Pointon, Director of Customer, added: "The ethos of the ad is what you do matters most.

"It’s very much the ethos of what you do with children - it’s what you do matters most. It’s a story of kindness. It’s a very different tone for us but we’re very excited for the future."

The man smiles at Cassie as she arrives at her new home. Picture: John Lewis

"In care, the children are really neglected but - actually - the sector is neglected," said Ceira Thom, Head of Personnel.

She added: “There are very few companies or national charities working in this space.

"So what was really important to us is one, we worked with charities with credibility and a passion and determination to improve the lives of children and adults who are care-experienced.

“Action for Children is one of their critical pillars and Who Cares? Scotland are a smaller charity but are care-experienced specific.

They have a huge reach across Scotland so the charity partners compliment everything that we want and route back to everything that we want to do.”

