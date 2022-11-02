Disney release Christmas 2022 advert 'The Gift'
2 November 2022, 14:07
Disney's 2022 Christmas advert is all about the importance of family through big changes.
Disney have released their Christmas 2022 advert, The Gift, and it is one of their most emotional yet.
The ad is the third and final instalment of Disney's series, From Our Family To Yours, which sees the blended family prepare for the arrival of a new baby.
This follows on from the first advert in the series, released in 2020, which explored the relationship between a girl, Nicole, and her grandmother, Lola.
The first ad stars a Mickey Mouse toy which was gifted to grandmother Lola from her father in 1940 and handed down within the family.
The second instalment of the campaign was called The Stepdad and saw a grown-up Nicole welcome her new partner, Mike, into her family.
The sweet short film explores how Mike adapts to becoming a stepfather to Nicole's children, Ella and Max.
Now, the latest instalment of the From Our Family To Yours series shows Nicole and Mike getting ready to welcome a new baby, and connects the three adverts together.
In the emotional ad, Max can be seen giving his sibling, Ella, the Mickey Mouse toy from the first advert to help her sleep at night.
As time goes on, Ella appears to become anxious about the arrival of a new sibling and uses the toy as a comfort.
However, in the moment she meets the baby for the first time, she decides to give them her beloved toy, handed all the way down from her mother's grandmother, Lola.
The advert is set to a song called A Little More which is performed by Encanto star Jessica Darrow.
Jessica voiced Luisa Madrigal in the 2021 Disney film, showing off her incredible voice in the song Surface Pressure.
Recently, Heart caught up with Jessica to talk about the new advert and why she loved working with Disney on the final instalment of the Christmas series. You can watch it the player above.
