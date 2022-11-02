Exclusive

Disney release Christmas 2022 advert 'The Gift'

2 November 2022, 14:07

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Disney's 2022 Christmas advert is all about the importance of family through big changes.

Disney have released their Christmas 2022 advert, The Gift, and it is one of their most emotional yet.

The ad is the third and final instalment of Disney's series, From Our Family To Yours, which sees the blended family prepare for the arrival of a new baby.

This follows on from the first advert in the series, released in 2020, which explored the relationship between a girl, Nicole, and her grandmother, Lola.

The first ad stars a Mickey Mouse toy which was gifted to grandmother Lola from her father in 1940 and handed down within the family.

Ella struggles with the changes in her family around Christmas time as her mum, Nicole, and stepdad, Mike, prepare for the arrival of their new baby
Ella struggles with the changes in her family around Christmas time as her mum, Nicole, and stepdad, Mike, prepare for the arrival of their new baby. Picture: Disney

The second instalment of the campaign was called The Stepdad and saw a grown-up Nicole welcome her new partner, Mike, into her family.

The sweet short film explores how Mike adapts to becoming a stepfather to Nicole's children, Ella and Max.

Max gives Ella his Mickey Mouse toy to help her sleep in one of the sweet advert scenes
Max gives Ella his Mickey Mouse toy to help her sleep in one of the sweet advert scenes. Picture: Disney

Now, the latest instalment of the From Our Family To Yours series shows Nicole and Mike getting ready to welcome a new baby, and connects the three adverts together.

In the emotional ad, Max can be seen giving his sibling, Ella, the Mickey Mouse toy from the first advert to help her sleep at night.

As time goes on, Ella appears to become anxious about the arrival of a new sibling and uses the toy as a comfort.

However, in the moment she meets the baby for the first time, she decides to give them her beloved toy, handed all the way down from her mother's grandmother, Lola.

When Ella meets her new sibling, she selflessly gives them the Mickey Mouse toy
When Ella meets her new sibling, she selflessly gives them the Mickey Mouse toy. Picture: Disney

The advert is set to a song called A Little More which is performed by Encanto star Jessica Darrow.

Jessica voiced Luisa Madrigal in the 2021 Disney film, showing off her incredible voice in the song Surface Pressure.

Recently, Heart caught up with Jessica to talk about the new advert and why she loved working with Disney on the final instalment of the Christmas series. You can watch it the player above.

Read More:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

The Chase viewers weren't furious at Bradley Walsh

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh under fire after driving answer not allowed

Alison Hammond has opened up about her new boyfriend

This Morning's Alison Hammond opens up about ‘lovely’ secret boyfriend

Celebrities

Matt Hancock has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

Former health secretary Matt Hancock joins I’m A Celebrity line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Big Brother is back on our screens next year

Big Brother 2023 start date confirmed as new ITV series is delayed

Trending on Heart

Boys shared their Halloween sweets

Doorbell footage captures boys making heartwarming decision when trick-or-treating

Lifestyle

A woman has been criticised for skipping the queue

Plane passengers divided as mum skips airport queue with baby

Lifestyle

Katie Price's dog reportedly went missing

Katie Price ‘devastated’ after losing pet chihuahua on holiday

Celebrities

Mariah Carey earns £2million a year just from her Christmas song

Mariah Carey has earned £65 million from 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a black and red floral dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and red floral dress

Celebrities

Here's how much the I'm A Celeb stars are worth

I’m A Celebrity stars' huge net worths revealed including Boy George and Mike Tindall

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who will be shot in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans 'work out' Chas Dingle is shot in showdown

The full I'm A Celebrity cast has been revealed

First look at I’m A Celebrity 2022 official photos as line-up is confirmed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A man has confused a restaurant after walking out

Restaurant owner baffled after angry customer set timer and walked out

Lifestyle

You can now have your dogs and cats meet Father Christmas

You can now take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus – full list of venues

Lifestyle

Boy George is the biggest I'm A Celeb earner

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George becomes highest-paid camp mate with £500,000 fee

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mel B is reportedly engaged

Inside Mel B's relationship with fiancé Rory McPhee

Celebrities

A Tik Tok star has hit back at adults who don't ask permission to hug children.

Mum says grandparents should ask for consent before hugging grandkids

Parenting

Tom Daley is married to Dustin Lance Black

Who is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and how many children do they have?

Celebrities