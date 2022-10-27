Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their children any Christmas presents

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don't give their kids Christmas presents. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher once spoke out about why they don't give gifts to their kids on Christmas.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have previously revealed the reason they don’t give their kids Christmas presents.

The actors share two children, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, after they began dating in 2012.

But while they might both be successful Hollywood stars, they actually decided they don’t want to shower their kids with gifts.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2017, Mila, 39, said she decided to do things differently so they didn't raise spoilt children.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have opened up about their parenting. Picture: Getty Images

“So far our tradition is no presents for the kids,” she said.

“We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter.

“Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything - it was the grandparents.

"The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.”

She added that she’s even told her parents not to give too many gifts during the festive period.

“We've told our parents, ‘We're begging you - if you have to give her something, pick one gift,’” Mila said.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have two children together. Picture: Instagram

“Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet, whatever you want.’ That's our new tradition.”

This isn’t the first time Mila has opened up about teaching their kids the value of money.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, she said her parenting style would include “teaching them from a very early age that, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor’.”

The Bad Moms actor added: “It’s so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth,” she added. “Nothing’s been handed to us.”