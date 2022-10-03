UK set for first white Christmas in 12 years

3 October 2022, 16:10

It's been 12 years since the United Kingdom had a white Christmas
It's been 12 years since the United Kingdom had a white Christmas. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bookies have slashed the odds of us having a white Christmas this year.

The United Kingdom is on course to have a white Christmas in 2022.

While it may only be October, and autumn is only just beginning, bookies have slashed the odds of snow on Christmas Day.

This comes after weather experts warned the UK of freezing temperatures over the coming days.

According to the Met Office, the last white Christmas was back in 2010, and so for snow-lovers, this latest news will be welcome.

Bookies have slashed the odds on the United Kingdom having a white Christmas
Bookies have slashed the odds on the United Kingdom having a white Christmas. Picture: Getty

Coral's spokesperson John Hill said: "The odds say it will be all white on the big day. Big chills are coming early this year.”

Of course, it is far too early to know for sure whether snow is forecast for the lead up to Christmas.

For now, however, cold whether is here and it looks like it is going to stay.

October is starting off chilly with weather experts predicting freezing temperatures
October is starting off chilly with weather experts predicting freezing temperatures . Picture: Alamy

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale recently told The Express: "The cold weather will set in at the end of the weekend [Sunday October 2] and looks like it isn’t going anywhere quickly.

"It is looking cold through next week [this week] and possibly into next weekend, with the risk of fresh snowfall over the mountains."

He added: "However, even further south, the cold is going to be very noticeable, and there could even be the risk of the odd frost. It is fair to say the seasons are about to make a dramatic transition to something much colder."

Read More:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William cheering at Aston Villa football match

Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

Royals

Water companies could face £250m fines if they 'don't deliver' on cutting sewage dumping

UK & World

Kwasi Kwarteng: 'What a day!' Chancellor admits fiscal plan caused 'a little turbulence'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Best books to read this Black History Month

Black History Month: 7 inspiring books to read with your kids

Lifestyle

Black Friday 2022 label and sales in the shops

When is Black Friday 2022 and how long do the sales last?

Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice 2023 tv logo

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Patsy Palmer has been confirmed for Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup revealed including Patsy Palmer

Dancing On Ice 2022

Quality Street tub and chocolates

Quality Street to ditch trademark plastic wrappers to be more eco-friendly

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured line up including Tom Daley and Danny Dyer

TV & Movies

Happy Meals for adults are not coming to the UK

McDonald's Happy Meals for adults: Will they be coming to the UK?

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fears bills at Pickle Cottage will be too high

Stacey Solomon fears Pickle Cottage energy bills will be ‘beyond our means’

Celebrities

The Hocus Pocus hotel is located in Salem, US

You can now stay in a Hocus Pocus-themed Airbnb

Lifestyle

Is Little Mo returning to EastEnders?

What happened to Little Mo in EastEnders and is she returning?

TV & Movies