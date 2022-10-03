UK set for first white Christmas in 12 years

By Alice Dear

Bookies have slashed the odds of us having a white Christmas this year.

The United Kingdom is on course to have a white Christmas in 2022.

While it may only be October, and autumn is only just beginning, bookies have slashed the odds of snow on Christmas Day.

This comes after weather experts warned the UK of freezing temperatures over the coming days.

According to the Met Office, the last white Christmas was back in 2010, and so for snow-lovers, this latest news will be welcome.

Coral's spokesperson John Hill said: "The odds say it will be all white on the big day. Big chills are coming early this year.”

Of course, it is far too early to know for sure whether snow is forecast for the lead up to Christmas.

For now, however, cold whether is here and it looks like it is going to stay.

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale recently told The Express: "The cold weather will set in at the end of the weekend [Sunday October 2] and looks like it isn’t going anywhere quickly.

"It is looking cold through next week [this week] and possibly into next weekend, with the risk of fresh snowfall over the mountains."

He added: "However, even further south, the cold is going to be very noticeable, and there could even be the risk of the odd frost. It is fair to say the seasons are about to make a dramatic transition to something much colder."

