A radio station playing Christmas music 24/7 is here to get you in the festive mood

Christmas has come three months early this year and you can now listen to all your favourite festive songs all day long on Heart Xmas!

While it might feel like a while off yet, we’re bringing Christmas to you a whole three months early this year.

With just over 90 days until the big day, it’s definitely time to pull on your cosy jumpers and whip out the celebrations.

Yep, we’re wasting no time getting into the festive spirit with the return of Heart Xmas, bringing some much-needed cheer after a tough year.

Now available on Global Player and DAB Radio, our much-loved station has switched on earlier than ever before delivering the ultimate seasonal soundtrack.

This means you can now sing along to your favourite Christmas tunes while digging into a mince pie and sipping on hot chocolate.

You can expect nothing but the best Christmas songs of all time over the past 50 years, non-stop, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’re talking songs like Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’, Chris Rea’s ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ and Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’

If you’re ready to turn up the Christmas feel good, check out how you can listen below:

Listen to Heart Xmas on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart Xmas right now.

Listen To Heart Xmas on DAB radio

Due to the growing popularity of Heart Xmas every year, this year the seasonal spin off station will be available on digital radio across the UK meaning Christmas fans can tune in from wherever they are in the UK on DAB as well as Global Player, bringing even wider coverage!

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart Xmas.

Listen To Heart Xmas On Alexa

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart Xmas' (or “Play Heart Christmas”) to listen live. Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax! Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen To Heart Xmas Online

You can tune in to Heart Xmas right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com