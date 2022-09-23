A radio station playing Christmas music 24/7 is here to get you in the festive mood

23 September 2022, 11:47 | Updated: 23 September 2022, 11:54

Christmas has come three months early this year and you can now listen to all your favourite festive songs all day long on Heart Xmas!

A radio station playing Christmas music 24/7 is here to get you in the festive mood.

While it might feel like a while off yet, we’re bringing Christmas to you a whole three months early this year.

Listen to Heart Xmas on Global Player now

With just over 90 days until the big day, it’s definitely time to pull on your cosy jumpers and whip out the celebrations.

Listen to your favourite festive songs on Heart Xmas
Listen to your favourite festive songs on Heart Xmas. Picture: Getty Images

Yep, we’re wasting no time getting into the festive spirit with the return of Heart Xmas, bringing some much-needed cheer after a tough year.

Now available on Global Player and DAB Radio, our much-loved station has switched on earlier than ever before delivering the ultimate seasonal soundtrack.

This means you can now sing along to your favourite Christmas tunes while digging into a mince pie and sipping on hot chocolate.

Heart Xmas will be playing Christmas classics 24/7
Heart Xmas will be playing Christmas classics 24/7. Picture: Getty Images

You can expect nothing but the best Christmas songs of all time over the past 50 years, non-stop, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’re talking songs like Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’, Chris Rea’s ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ and Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’

If you’re ready to turn up the Christmas feel good, check out how you can listen below:

Listen to Heart Xmas on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart Xmas right now.

Heart Xmas is here to get you in the festive mood
Heart Xmas is here to get you in the festive mood. Picture: Getty Images

Listen To Heart Xmas on DAB radio

Due to the growing popularity of Heart Xmas every year, this year the seasonal spin off station will be available on digital radio across the UK meaning Christmas fans can tune in from wherever they are in the UK on DAB as well as Global Player, bringing even wider coverage!

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart Xmas.

Listen To Heart Xmas On Alexa

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart Xmas' (or “Play Heart Christmas”) to listen live. Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax! Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen To Heart Xmas Online

You can tune in to Heart Xmas right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You'll fall in love with these baby names inspired by autumn

20 beautiful autumnal baby names and their special meanings

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

What the cast of Love Actually look like 19 years after the film’s debut

TV & Movies

People can't make their minds up on this unusual Christmas tree trend

People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend

Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK

Christmas film and TV locations around the UK you can visit

People are being warned about walnut sized lumps potentially nestled inside their Christmas trees

Public warned to throw away Christmas trees if they spot 'walnut-sized' lumps

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo

TV & Movies

Whitney and Duka were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav now?

TV & Movies

Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson now?

TV & Movies

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

TV & Movies

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

TV & Movies

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

TV & Movies

Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu from MAFS UK now?

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu now?

TV & Movies

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton tied the knot on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton now?

TV & Movies

Richie and Lara were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Lara Eyre and Richie now?

TV & Movies

Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma Rose and Matt Murray?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK was forced to stop filming

Inside Married At First Sight UK's shock cheating scandal with Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray

TV & Movies

The Malone family have a new dog

Gogglebox's Malone family welcome new puppy after death of beloved dog

Gogglebox

April Banbury was on The Cabins during lockdown

Who is Married at First Sight UK’s April Banbury and when was she on The Cabins?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity 2023 details revealed

When is I'm A Celebrity South Africa starting and who is in the all star line up?

TV & Movies

A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit...

Disturbing fan theory about The Holiday will change the way you see the film

TV & Movies