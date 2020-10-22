How to listen to Heart Xmas on DAB, Global Player and smart speaker

Heart Xmas is turning up the Festive Feel Good from October 25. Picture: Heart

Turn Up the Festive Feel Good with Heart Xmas - here's how to listen...

If you wish it could be Christmas every day, then you're in luck... as Heart Xmas is launching online and on DAB from October 25!

The clocks are going back, but the Festive Feel Good is being turned UP!

From classics that get you misty-eyed, to more recent and upbeat Christmas songs, yule be immersed in the best music for this very special season.

Listen To Heart Xmas on DAB radio

Heart Xmas is receivable on DAB digital radio in the following areas:

- Berkshire

- Hampshire

- Bristol

- Cambridgeshire

- Derbyshire

- Devon

- Essex

- Hereford/Worcestershire

- Herts/Beds/Bucks

- Humberside

- Kent

- Leeds

- Leicestershire

- Lincolnshire

- London

- Norfolk

- North Yorkshire

- Northamptonshire

- Nottinghamshire

- Oxfordshire

- Peterborough

- Plymouth

- Somerset

- South Yorkshire

- Swindon

- West Wiltshire

Scan through the stations until you find Heart Xmas. To find it, you may need to retune your DAB radio.

Listen To Heart Xmas On Alexa

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart Xmas' (“Play Heart Christmas”) to listen live.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!

Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen To Heart Xmas Online

You can tune in to Heart Xmas right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

Listen to Heart Xmas on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart Xmas right now.

Listen To Heart Xmas On Apple HomePod

With Siri you can say, "Hey Siri, Play Heart Xmas radio"

Listen To Heart Xmas On Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart Xmas, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free!

Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within Sonos Radio.