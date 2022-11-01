Mariah Carey has earned £65 million from 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

How much does Mariah Carey make each Christmas? Here's what we know...

It’s finally November, which means Christmas is upon us.

And with the festive season right around the corner, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' will soon be back.

The iconic Christmas song is one of the nation’s favourite Christmas songs and has been around for more than 28 years.

But how much money does the song actually make each year? Here’s what we know…

Mariah Carey has made millions from All I Want for Christmas is You. Picture: Alamy

How much money does Mariah Carey earn from All I Want for Christmas is You?

It’s never been revealed exactly how much Mariah Carey has made from her hit single All I Want for Christmas is You.

However, according to a study by The Economist, the star earns about $2.5million (£2.1million) per year for the track.

The study also said that by 2016, the artist had earned $60million (£52million), which means altogether she’s made $72 million (£65million).

What is Mariah Carey’s net worth?

According to Celebritynetworth, Mariah Carey has a net worth of a whopping $340million (£295million).

Mariah Carey is a multi-millionaire. Picture: Alamy

She is one of the 15 best-selling musical artists in history having sold over 200 million albums worldwide.

She is the second best-selling female artists of all time, only behind Madonna and has more number one songs than any other female in US chart history.

If that wasn’t enough, she’s also won five Grammys, 10 AMAs, and 15 Billboard Music Awards.

This comes after the Queen of Christmas recently declared Halloween is over so Christmas can start.

In a 30-second clip, she’s seen riding a Peloton bike while decked out in Halloween gear.

As the calendar flips to November 1, the star is seen dressed in a festive outfit while All I Want For Christmas Is You plays in the background.

“It’s time,” she teases in the clip, officially marking the start of festivities.