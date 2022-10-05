Call The Midwife Christmas special 2022: BBC unveil first look in sneak peak photos

5 October 2022, 10:38

Call The Midwife Christmas special sneak peak
Call The Midwife bosses have teased the Christmas special for 2022. Picture: Call The Midwife/Facebook

Lucille, Trixie and Nancy are to return to our TV screens with a festive season special before the highly anticipated series 12.

Call The Midwife has fast become the nation's favourite Christmas special and 2022 seems to be no exception.

Viewers of the popular BBC drama were delighted to hear the midwives, Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy), would be back on our TV screens in December after they released brand new sneak photos from filming.

Uploading the behind-the-scenes snaps to their Twitter and Facebook, they wrote: "Call the Midwife Christmas Special Exclusive: Snowball fight!! Our ladies prepare for the forthcoming festive season in traditional winter fashion!

"We’re delighted to give you this first behind-scenes photo peek at the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special!!!"

Call The Midwife first aired in 2012
Call The Midwife first aired in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Showing off the three main stars having a snowball fight, producers teased this Christmas special was definitely going to be one to watch.

"We’re delighted to confirm that the results of our team’s hard work on the Christmas Special is looking FANTASTIC, and we just can’t wait to show you more," they added.

"Stay tuned to this page, as we start to get ready for our brand new special, and Series 12!"

And of course, in true excitement, fans flooded the page with how happy they were to hear the Christmas special, and a new season, was on the way.

BBC Call the Midwife scene with Helen
The BBC drama has become one the channels most loved shows. Picture: Alamy

One commented: "Absolutely love Call the Midwife. Wonderful actors with terrific storylines. One of the best shows on TV."

Agreeing, another added: "I love the Christmas specials. I just love this show period."

The show's creator Heidi Thomas also recently revealed details on the upcoming storylines for the Christmas special too.

She told the Radio Times: "Looking forward to Christmas and beyond Christmas, something rather wonderful happens to Trixie.

"Lucille has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness, and what else can I say? We have a new nun coming to join the lineup, Sister Veronica."

