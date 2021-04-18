Who is in the cast of Call The Midwife season 10?

Call The Midwife season 10 cast: who is in the BBC show and where do you recognise the actors from?

Call The Midwife season 10 will finally arrived on our screens this week after over a year away from TV.

The beloved BBC show, which has been running for a decade, surrounds a group of nuns and nurses working at nuns and Nonnatus House delivering babies.

The new series will be set in 1966, but we don't yet know too much about what the plot will be.

However, it is confirmed that a number of old favourites will be returning for the new series.

Here is a full list of the cast, and where you have seen them before.

Who plays Trixie?

Helen George plays Trixie in Call The Midwife. Picture: PA

Helen George plays Trixie in Call The Midwife.

The actress, 36, is from Birmingham, and is known for her roles in a number of other British TV shows.

She has appeared in Hollyoaks, The Three Musketeers and Red Dwarf - and also took part in the 13th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Who plays Sister Julienne?

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne in Call The Midwife. Picture: PA

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne in Call The Midwife.

The actress, 68, started her career as a child star - appearing in two adaptations of The Railway Children.

She has appeared in a number of films, including The Avengers and Sometimes Always Never.

Jenny has also starred in a number of British TV shows, including Spooks and New Tricks.

Who plays Nurse Cane?

Linda Bassett plays Nurse Cane. Picture: PA

Linda Bassett, 71, plays Nurse Cane in Call The Midwife.

Her other TV credits include Dinner Ladies, Lark Rise to Candleford, and Grandma's House.

She was nominated for a BAFTA for her role in film East is East in 1999.

Who plays Sister Hilda?

Fenella Woolgar plays Sister Hilda. Picture: PA

Sister Hilda is played by Fenella Woolgar.

Fenella, 51, is best known for her roles in films Bright Young Things (2003) and Judy (2019).

Who plays Fred Buckle?

Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle. Picture: PA

Fred is played by Cliff Parisi.

Cliff, 60, is best known for playing Minty Peterson on Eastenders.

He also took part in the 19th series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019.

Who plays Sister Frances?

Ella Bruccoleri plays Sister Frances. Picture: PA

Ella Bruccoleri plays Sister Frances.

Ella is known for starring in The Last Kingdom and also appeared in TV series Genius.

Who plays Shelagh Turner?

Laura Main plays Shelagh Turner. Picture: Getty

Laura Main plays Shelagh Turner.

Laura has appeared in a number of other British TV shows, including Doctors, Holby City and Father Brown.

Who plays Lucille?

Leonie Elliott plays Lucille. Picture: PA

Leonie Elliott plays Lucille.

Leonie is known for her roles in Danny and the Human Zoo, Black Mirror, and Casualty.

