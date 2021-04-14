The top 10 best places to sell homes in the UK revealed - including Newquay and Plymstock

14 April 2021, 08:56 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 09:01

The top 10 best places to sell homes in the UK have been revealed
The top 10 best places to sell homes in the UK have been revealed. Picture: Getty
The best places to sell homes in the UK have been revealed, with the list featuring Newquay, Plymstock and Canvey Island.

A new study has found the top 10 places to sell homes in the UK, with Newquay, Cornwall, topping the list.

According to a report by the Mirror, The Cornish town, known for its surfing, has the highest proportion of homes that have been sold subject to contract after being put on the market this year.

Newquay tops the list with a whopping 82 per cent, with town estate agent Bradley Start, from Start & Co, saying: "The stock shortage is the worst I’ve seen in 30 years and there’s just seemingly endless demand."

Newquay is the top place to sell homes in the UK
Newquay is the top place to sell homes in the UK. Picture: Getty

The average asking price for properties in the town is £350,000, and it is thought that its popularity has been boosted by people relocating and buying second homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to figures from Rightmove, the second most popular is Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, with just under 82 per cent of homes put on the market provisionally sold.

Newton-le-Willows is in second place
Newton-le-Willows is in second place. Picture: Getty

Simon Shepherd, branch manager of Ashtons estate agents in Newton-le-Willows, said: "The train station and high street have had a lot of development over the past few years which had already been increasing activity here, but the past year has just been crazy."

The average asking price for homes here is £182,000.

In Britain as a whole, around 66 per cent of properties on the market are currently sold subject to contract.

See below for the full list of top 10 best places to sell homes in the UK.

Canvey Island, Essex, is in fourth place
Canvey Island, Essex, is in fourth place. Picture: Getty

  1. Newquay, Cornwall - 82% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price £351,398.2).
  2. Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside - 81.8% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price £182,280.3).
  3. Plymstock, Devon - 81.2% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price £268,980.4).
  4. Hailsham, East Sussex - 81.1% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price £310,642.5).
  5. Canvey Island, Essex - 80.5% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price£302,769).
  6. Atherton, Manchester - 80.3% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price £153,540.7).
  7. Quedgeley, Gloucestershire - 80.1% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year with an average asking price of £237,007.
  8. Willingdon, East Sussex - 79.2% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price £326,338.9).
  9. Whitchurch, Bristol - 78.2% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price £293,021.10).
  10. Melksham, Wiltshire - 77.9% of properties sold (STC) after being put on the market this year (average asking price £276,096).

