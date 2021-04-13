England to bask in 17C mini-heatwave next week as people flock to pub gardens

13 April 2021, 07:44 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 07:53

Pub garden-visitors could enjoy a mini-heatwave next week
Pub garden-visitors could enjoy a mini-heatwave next week. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

UK weather: temperatures could reach as high at 17C next week

If you spent last night violently shivering in a pub garden while dressed in the biggest coat you could find, we have good news...

Read more: Full list of everything you can do on April 12 as hairdressers and non-essential shops reopen

It looks as if the freezing weather we've been experiencing will be replaced by a mini-heatwave. with highs of up to 17C expected in parts of the country.

People in England flocked to pub gardens yesterday
People in England flocked to pub gardens yesterday. Picture: Getty

The warm weather comes soon after England entered its second stage of lockdown-easing, with many people flocking to pub gardens to celebrate their reopening.

Unfortunately for those with bookings this week, it looks like the cold weather will continue for the next few days.

According to The Sun, highs of 15C will be reached in some areas by Sunday, and the mercury will rise to 17C by April 23.

Read more: Travel company sends 187 people on eight-day trip to Greece as Covid holiday experiment

Pub gardens reopened on April 12
Pub gardens reopened on April 12. Picture: Getty

Sadly, though, forecasters have said this mini-heatwave will likely be replaced by colder temperatures by the end of the month.

The Met Office's long range forecast for the end of April and beginning of May says: "Fine and dry weather is likely to be more prevalent overall, especially during late-April, with this signal waning during May, although all areas are likely to see some showers or longer spells of rain at times."

Bookies have made this April odds on to be the coldest ever.

The current record-holder is April 2011, with the average temperature for the month being 5.7C.

The average temperature for this April is now at 4.6.

However, Met Office forecaster Nicky Maxey said rising temperatures "could change everything".

NOW READ:

All the new rules customers in England must follow when pubs and restaurants open on April 12

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: Over-45s now able to book vaccine appointments on NHS website after latest target met

UK & World

Engineering giant Babcock to cut 1,000 jobs in restructuring

UK & World

Exports to EU partially rebound after January slump

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Macaulay and Brenda have welcomed their first child

Macaulay Culkin pays tribute to his late sister as he welcomes first baby

Celebrities

Leanne Battersby is set to flee Coronation Street

Is Leanne Battersby leaving Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Nick has left Coronation Street

Has Nick Tilsley left Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale's Faith Dingle is played by Sally Dexter

How old is Faith Dingle in Emmerdale and who is the actress playing her?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Too Close are there?

How many episodes of ITV drama's Too Close are there?

TV & Movies

Too Close is based on a novel with the same title released in 2018

Is ITV drama Too Close based on a book?

TV & Movies