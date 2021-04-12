Full list of everything you can do today as hairdressers and non-essential shops reopen

All the things you can do from today in England (stock images). Picture: Getty

What are the new lockdown rules today? Everything you can do from April 12 as lockdown eases in England.

Today (April 12), England has moved into the second stage of its roadmap out of lockdown.

A number of businesses - including hairdressers, salons and pubs with outside areas - are now allowed to reopen their doors once more.

Read more: Hopes for summer holidays as hotspots Spain and Italy 'could be opened up in June'

Boris Johnson confirmed that the plans would go ahead last week, saying the lockdown-easing was "fully justified" - but urged the public not to be complacent.

Following is a list of everything that will reopen from today:

Gyms are among the businesses reopening their doors today (stock image). Picture: Getty

What businesses will reopen on April 12?

Non-essential retail.

Hospitality businesses (such as pubs and restaurants) with customers sat outside.

Personal care premises such as hairdressers and nail salons.

Public buildings, including libraries and community centres.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms (but only for use by people on their own or in household groups).

Most outdoor attractions and settings including outdoor hospitality venues, zoos, theme parks, and drive-in cinemas.

Self-contained accommodation such as campsites and holiday lets, where indoor facilities are not shared with other households.

What else can I do from today?

Parent and child groups of up to 15 people (not counting children aged under five years old) will be able to resume indoors.

The number of care home visitors will increase to two per resident.

All children will be able to attend any indoor children's activity, including sport - though soft play facilities will remain closed until step 3.

The number of people able to attend weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise to 15.

For more information, visit gov.uk.

Read more: All the new rules customers in England must follow when pubs and restaurants open on April 12

When is will stage three of lockdown-easing start?

The earliest possible date for the next stage of lockdown is May 17.

However, Boris Johnson previously stated that all lockdown-easing would be subject to 'data not dates', saying that it will be depend on the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

The third stage of lockdown will see pubs able to open indoors, and relaxed restrictions on gathering inside homes.

NOW READ:

Hotel expert says you should get rid of your fitted sheet for a better night's sleep