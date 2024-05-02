Buying London: Netflix series start date and cast revealed

Buying London will arrive on Netflix in May. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

The UK's answer to Selling Sunset is here as Netflix's Buying London is set to become our new obsession.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following the major success of Selling Sunset, we've got a new property show to sink our teeth into as Buying London starts on Netflix this May.

The UK's answer to the hit American real estate series, viewers will get to watch the agents of DDRE sell luxury properties in the capital. The agency is run by millionaire tycoon Daniel Daggers who claims he has a "team of talented agents who are hungry as h*** to take on the competition."

There are some familiar faces on the show including former Made In Chelsea star Rosi Walden, Sky Sports host Olivia Wayne and Selling Super Houses favourite Rasa Bagdonaviciute. However we can't wait to get to know the other agents Reme Nicole Urubusi, Lauren Christy, Alex Bourne and interior designer Juliana Ardenius.

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's Buying London from its start date to its cast and what the show is all about.

Buying London is a brand new real estate programme on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What is Buying London about?

Buying London will follow the agents of DDRE as they sell million-pound homes in the capital and navigate their tumultuous romantic relationships.

The synopsis for the show states: "Property mogul Daniel Daggers and his ambitious team of agents at DDRE Global take on and challenge London’s luxury property market in this brand-new Netflix series, Buying London.

"The talented team sets out to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park as we follow the group as they navigate the intricacies of their personal lives as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate."

When does Buying London start?

Buying London starts on the 22nd of May on Netflix.

It is currently unknown how many episodes of Buying London there will be, however it is believed that the whole series will be dropped on the same day.

Watch the Buying London trailer here:

Watch the trailer for Buying London

Where to watch Buying London?

Fans can watch Buying London on Netflix.

With excitement brewing as the show prepares to air, a TV source told The Sun: "The power struggles at play cause an explosive feud which reaches boiling point and could threaten the future of the business."

Buying London cast

Daniel Daggers

Daniel Daggers owns the agency on Buying London. Picture: Netflix

Daniel, 44, is the Jason and Brett Oppenheimer of Buying London who describes himself as "the best agent that has ever lived."

With an impressive portfolio including house sales of over £95million, Daniel has explained why he thinks he's succeeded in the business.

The real estate mogul said: "For decades the luxury property market has been dominated by cliched real estate agents - old school money, went to the right universities, they look the same, there's a few of them wearing jumpers around their shoulders.

"My reputation and all my money is on the line, but in the story of David versus Goliath, it’s David who wins - or is it Daniel?"

Olivia Wayne

Olivia has been on television prior to Buying London. Picture: Netflix

Viewers may recognise Olivia Wayne as she was previously a broadcaster on Sky Sports’ breakfast show Good Morning Sports Fans.

Following a change of careers after the birth of her baby Zadie with DJ husband Zeb Wayne, the mum-of-three will be looking forward to embarking on her next challenge.

Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Rasa has made a name for herself in the real estate world. Picture: Netflix

After making a name for herself on Channel 4's Selling Super Houses, Rasa will be hoping to show off her real estate agent skills on Buying London.

Rasa began her working life as a popstar in Lithuania before moving to the UK and becoming a concierge in a Mayfair casino.

Oli Hamilton

Oliis the next agent on Buying London. Picture: Netflix

Oli is no stranger to the real estate business as he has been selling homes for 15 years.

He has been open about his alcohol journey and has recently celebrated his sixth anniversary sober.

Reme Nicole Urubusi

Reme is the youngest star of Buying London. Picture: Netflix

As the youngest agent, 21-year-old Reme is buzzing to get started in the industry, and with over 200K followers on Instagram, she'll soon be taking the show by storm.

Daniel has described the budding agent as a "rough diamond" so we can't wait to see her on Buying London.

Lauren Christy

Lauren is a competitive agent. Picture: Netflix

Originally from South Africa, Lauren is no stranger to selling some of the most expensive properties in London, and she isn't shy about showing off her success.

The reality star told The Sun: "I am one of the best agents here.

"Agency life is full of ups and downs. Dealing with the tough times for me starts with health, so I prioritise some sort of physical activity every day then I say ‘have an attitude of abundance’ - not everything is going to go your way, so let go of the things you can’t control and harness the things you can."

Rosi Walden

Rosi is no stranger to reality TV after appearing on Made In Chelsea. Picture: Netflix

Former Made in Chelsea star Rosi Walden is use to living the high life with her Italian designer boyfriend Luca Faloni, so she will certainly have an eye for what makes a property great.

Her unlikely friendship with Oli will be a focal point of the series, so we are excited to see their dynamic on screen.

Juliana Ardenius

Juiliana is an interior designer on Buying London. Picture: Netflix

Juliana's role in the agency is slightly different from the others as she is an interior designer.

After moving to the UK from Sweden and with only £160 to her name according to The Sun, Juliana's celebrity links with Pete Wicks will be an interesting part of the show.

Alex Bourne

Alex may cause a stir on Buying London. Picture: Netflix

Despite being friends with Daniel, Alex is a rival agent who is set to put a spanner in the works on Buying London.

The pair are likely to argue over wealthy clients as they try to seal the deal and sell as many homes as possible,