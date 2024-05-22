Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

22 May 2024, 07:00

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London
Rosi Walden stars in new Netflix series Buying London. Picture: Instagram/@rosi.walden/Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Buying London viewers may recognise Rosi Walden as she is no stranger to reality TV so why do we recognise her? Here's how old Rosi is, her Instagram account and net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Buying London has hit our Netflix screens, and we can't get enough of the UK's answer to Selling Sunset, especially as reality TV star Rosi Walden joins the cast.

The new series follows the advisors of DDRE Global as they attempt to seal the deal and sell some of London's most expensive properties. Led by boss Daniel Daggers, 44, Buying London will show us how easy (or difficult!) it is to survive in the real estate business.

As with all of our favourite TV shows, there has to be a hint of drama, and someone we're sure who will bring the heat is Rosi. After previously appearing in another reality series, fans may recognise this blonde bombshell.

Here's everything you need to know about Buying London's Rosi Walden including why you recognise her, her net worth and her all important Instagram details.

Rosi Walden is an advisor on Buying London
Rosi Walden is an advisor on Netflix's Buying London. Picture: Instagram/@rosi.walden

How old is Rosi Walden and where has she worked before?

Rosi is 28-years-old. The TV star graduated from The Courtauld Institute of Art in 2017, before studying Law at BPP University.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rosi has worked at Sotheby's and Strutt & Parker before joining DDRE Global in 2022. She is also a qualified yoga instructor and has already dabbled in TV jobs before joining the cast of Buying London.

Was Rosi Walden in Made in Chelsea?

Rosi first appeared in Made in Chelsea series 17 which aired in 2019. During her tumultuous time on the show, Rosi was involved in a shocking storyline which saw MIC favourite Jamie Laing cheat on his then-girlfriend (now wife), Sophie Habboo with her.

During one very awkward moment, Rosi–who went by Rosi Mai on the show – admitted to pal Verity Bowditch that she and the Candy Kitten's Lothario had 'hooked up' behind Habbs' back.

Despite getting involved in one of the show's most popular couples, Rosi continued to star in Made in Chelsea for a few years, until her final appearance in series 20 which aired in 2020.

Rosi Walden starred in Made in Chelsea before Buying London
Rosi Walden starred in Made in Chelsea before Buying London. Picture: E4

What is Rosi Walden's net worth?

It is currently unknown what Rosi's net worth is, however, it appears that she has sold some high-value properties which are sure to boost her net worth.

As well as being a Luxury International Real Estate Advisor at DDRE Global and appearing on Buying London, Rosi has also garnered a strong following online focusing on travel, wellness and lifestyle.

What is Rosi Walden's Instagram?

Fans can follow Rosi on Instagram @rosi.walden. She often posts images of her travels abroad as well as her various career ventures.

At the time of writing Rosi has amassed almost 40,000 followers on Instagram which is certain to grow following her appearance on Buying London.

