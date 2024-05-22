Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

22 May 2024, 07:00

Olivia Wayne is a presenter for DDRE Global on Buying London
Olivia Wayne is a presenter for DDRE Global on Buying London. Picture: Instagram/@oliviajwayne/Netflix

By Hope Wilson

How old is Olivia Wayne, what is her net worth and who is her husband Zeb? Here is everything you need to know about the Buying London star including her children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Buying London on Netflix has introduced us to some of the best real estate agents in the Capital as we watch them sell some of the UK's most expensive homes.

Whilst the advisors have an important part to play in the show, another cast member who is equally as talented is Olivia Wayne. While her role within the company is slightly different to the rest, she is sure to provide us with just as much drama as her counterparts.

Describing herself on the DDRE Global website as "energetic, loyal and positive", Olivia was recruited by founder Daniel Daggers, 44, as a presenter and broadcaster for the business. The pair have been pals for years so fans will be interested to see how their friendship develops whilst on the show.

How old is Olivia Wayne, who is her husband, was she on Sky Sports and what is her net worth? Here is everything you need to know.

Olivia Wayne features in Buying London
Olivia Wayne has a different role to her cast mates in Buying London. Picture: Instagram/@oliviajwayne

How old is Olivia Wayne and where did she go to University?

Olivia is 38-years-old. She attended North London Collegiate School before going on to earn a degree in American and Canadian studies from the University of Birmingham.

Who is Olivia Wayne's husband?

Olivia is married to DJ and producer Zeb Wayne, who is the son of composer and musician, Jeff Wayne.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and share three children together, Ozzie, Iziah and Zadie Juno.

What is Olivia Wayne's Instagram?

Fans can follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviajwayne. She often posts pictures of her children and husband as well as days out with friends.

So far Olivia has amassed almost 55,000 followers on Instagram, with that number sure to grow following her appearance on Buying London.

Olivia Wayne is married to Zeb Wayne
Olivia Wayne is married to DJ Zeb Wayne. Picture: Instagram/@oliviajwayne

Was Olivia Wayne on Sky Sports?

Olivia presented Good Morning Sports Fans on Sky Sports News.

Speaking about the dificulties of working at Sky and being pregnant with her first son, Ozzie, Olivia told Mori: "Being pregnant on Sky Sports News could be tough at times. The very early morning shifts (waking at 3am to go on air at 6am) became very tiring as my pregnancy developed.

"Being restricted as to how often I could go to the toilet when on air also got tricky sometimes – in the last trimester it was during every advert break!"

What is Olivia Wayne's net worth?

It is currently unknown what Olivia's net worth is, however she has crafted a successful media career as a presenter on Sky and as a cast member on Buying London.

Olivia has also gained a loyal following on social media and has partnered with various brands on the platform.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

TV & Movies

Exclusive
Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Timothy Smith and Andrea Thompson are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia’s Andrea finally reveals truth behind relationship with co-star Timothy

Married at First Sight

Buying London will arrive on Netflix in May

Meet the Buying London cast as Netflix series kicks off

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is a cast member on Buying London

Buying London's Rasa Bagdonaviciute's age, net worth, nationality and previous TV work revealed

Reme Nicole Urubusi is an advisor at DDRE Global

Buying London's Reme Nicole Urubusi's age, TikTok and net worth revealed

Daniel Daggers appears on Netflix's Buying London

Who is Daniel Daggers? Buying London star's age, net worth and company details revealed

Lauren Christy stars in Buying London on Netflix

Buying London's Lauren Christy's age, net worth and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

Juliana Ardenius is starring in Buying London

Buying London's Juliana Ardenius' age, net worth, nationality and Instagram revealed

Olly Murs on The X Factor and now

Did Olly Murs win The X Factor? A look back at the year, fellow contestants and famous mentor
Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

Married at First Sight

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

Married at First Sight

Here's some gift ideas for Father's Day 2024!

Father's Day Gift Guide 2024: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad

Shopping

Sue Radford's daughter Katie Radford has announced she is pregnant

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford set to become grandma for the 15th time

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Will there be a series 4 of Clarkson's Farm and when will it be out?

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth

TV & Movies

Tahnee Cook and Thomas Kriaras have been spending time together

MAFS Australia's Tahnee sparks relationship speculation with UK groom Thomas

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia cast 2024

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Francesca Bridgerton is making her debut

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry? Her relationships revealed

TV & Movies

The actress who plays Francesca Bridgerton has been re-cast

Why was Francesca Bridgerton re-cast in season three?

TV & Movies

Benedict Bridgerton is yet to find a wife on the Netflix show

Who does Benedict Bridgerton marry? Everything we know about his future wife

TV & Movies

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Olivia and Noah are still at the top spots of most popular baby names in the UK

The UK's 99 most popular baby names for boys and girls revealed

Lifestyle

John Krasinski has spoken about working with Steve Carell on their new movie

John Krasinski talks reuniting with Steve Carell amid reports of The Office reboot

The Bridgerton family and their romances are the main focus of the hit Netflix show

The full Bridgerton cast and where you have seen them before?

TV & Movies

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 release date, time and episode names

TV & Movies