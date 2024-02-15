Is One Day based on a true story? Original story and inspiration explained

Is Netflix's One Day based on a true story? Here's what we know
Author David Nicholls reveals the inspiration behind his best-selling book One Day, which has now been adapted into a Netflix series.

One Day is the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew's unexpected meeting on the day of their graduation and how a chance encounter changes the course of your life.

The story was created by author David Nicholls who published the book One Day back in 2009 before it was adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess two years later.

As Netflix's series adaptation of the story becomes a huge hit in 2024, many viewers have been left asking if the relationship of Emma, played by Ambika Mod, and Dexter, played by Leo Woodall is based on a true story.

Here's everything you need to know about what inspired the story of One Day, from the writer himself.

One Day is not based on a true story, but was inspired by David Nicholls life and the people he met
Is One Day based on a true story?

No, Netflix's One Day is not based on a true story. The series is an adaptation from the best-selling book of the same name, published in 2009 by David Nicholl.

This is not the first time David's beloved story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew has been adapted for screen, with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess taking on the roles for the 2011 film.

While David Nicholl's book is not based on a true story, he has previously opened up about how his own life and the people he knew inspired parts of the novel.

Just like the female protagonist Emma, David studied English and Drama at University and went on to become a published writer after having to endure several dead-end service jobs.

In 2021, David told The Guardian: "I’d had my fair share of false starts and blind alleys. Emma’s terrible Tex-Mex restaurant was my Fulham bistro chain, her avocado bathroom came from my bedsit in Battersea."

Dexter's character is also inspired by some of David's acquaintances throughout his life, with the writer explaining in 2010: "A lot of my male friends had quite a wild, hedonistic time in London in the '90s, and that’s gone into Dexter’s character."

He added in a separate interview: "When I was an actor, I worked with lots of men who had a bit of success early on, who were very good looking, who suddenly made a bit of money and who felt no embarrassment – and nor should they have done – about having a good time. I think there are probably bits of them in Dexter.”

The structure of the book and the series around one day every year came from studying Tess of the D’Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy in the 1980s when he was studying for his A-Levels.

David eventually focuses the book around 15th July, which is St Swithin’s Day, and is the date Emma and Dexter meet for the first time following their graduation from Edinburgh University.

Who wrote the book One Day?

One Day was written by British 57-year-old author David Nicholls and rose to fame in 2009 following the publication of the best-selling novel, which was translated into 40 languages.

David has published a body of work throughout his career, including books such as Starter for Ten, The Understudy, One Day, Us, Sweet Sorrow and You Are Here.

He is also a script writer, and has adapted stories such as Far from the Madding Crowd, When Did You Last See Your Father? and Great Expectations for the screen.

David also acted as Executive Producer and contributing screenwriter for the Netflix series One Day.

