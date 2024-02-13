Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Who is Justin Eely, why is One Day dedicated to him and when did he die?

One Day is the new Netflix series adapted from the 2009 David Nichols book about the relationship between Emma Morley, played by Ambika Mod, and Dexter Mayhew, played by Leo Woodall.

The popularity of the series has lead to a lot of questions about the storyline and the cast, but mostly around the mysterious Justin Eely who the series is dedicated to.

Following the end of the 14th and last episode of One Day, a black screen is shown with the text: "In loving memory of Justin Eely," leading many viewers to ask the question; who is Justin Eely and what happened to him?

Justin Eely is a finishing editor who worked on all 14 episodes of Netflix series One Day but who sadly died before its release in February 2024.

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years. Picture: Netflix

Aside from One Day, Justin's career included work on Belgravia, Killing Eve, Good Omens, Sherlock, and Black Mirror.

It is unknown the details of Justin's death as he was not a public figure, but from his social media we can see that he had a partner and daughter.

Justin was also a huge runner, having completed a total of eight Iron Man Challenges across his adult life.

This message dedicating One Day to Justin Eely shows at the end of of the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

His obituary, published earlier this year by Early Memorials reads: "The film and television industry mourns the loss of Justin Eely, a talented finishing editor whose contributions enriched numerous productions.

"While the exact date of his passing remains uncertain, his absence leaves a void felt deeply by colleagues, friends, and family. Through his work on acclaimed shows like The Crown and Killing Eve, Justin’s passion for storytelling and dedication to his craft shone brightly, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment world."

It adds: "Beyond his professional accomplishments, Justin Eely was a devoted partner and loving father. His daughter and partner are left to cherish the memories of a man whose passion for storytelling was matched only by his love for his family.

"In his role as a father and partner, Justin’s kindness, generosity, and unwavering support touched the lives of those closest to him, leaving an enduring legacy of love and devotion."