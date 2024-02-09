One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series
What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know!
Here's all the songs that are featured in Netflix's series One Day.
One Day is a new series adapted from the 2009 book by David Nicholls, starring Ambika Mod as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew, and featuring a killer soundtrack. Netflix
The series, like the 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, follows Emma and Dexter across 20 years, starting in 1988 and ending in 2007, with songs to match each year of their relationship.
The soundtrack for
One Day features hits including Your Love by Frankie Knuckles, Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship and Asleep In The Back by Elbow, and viewers are loving all the hits.
Here's a full list of songs featured in the Netflix series
One Day:
Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years.
Episode 1 Your Love - Frankie Knuckles Good Life - Inner City Theme From S-Express - S'Express Love in a Car - The House of Love Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading Saturday Sun - Nick Drake Rip It Up - Orange Juice Temptation - New Order These Days - Nico Falling Colour - Vanbur This is the Day - The The Episode 2 Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas - Madama Butterfly Act II Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas Here Comes Your Man - Pixies Last Look - Vanbur Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys Falling Colour - Vanbur Episode 3 Back to Life (However You Want Me) - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler Bill is Dead - The Fall After Hours - The Velvet Underground Iceblink Luck - Cocteau Twins Episode 4 I am the Black Gold of the Sun - Rotary Connection You've Got A Woman - Lion Something on Your Mind - Karen Dalton Anyone Who Knows What Love Is - Irma Thomas Episode 5 Anthem - N-Joi Something Goin On - Todd Terry My Dove to Sleep - Vanbur Save Me - Joan Armatrading Northern Sky - Nick Drake Episode 6 Jump - Studio Pressure The Only One I Know - The Charlatans Step It Up - Stereo MCs Fallen - One Dove Popscene - Blur Push The Feeling On - Nightcrawlers Thinking About You - Radiohead Episode 7 Rocks - Primal Scream Glory Box - Portishead The Wild Ones - Suede Episode 8 Connection - Elastica Lo Boob Oscillator - Stereolab Dreams - The Cranberries
The soundtrack for One Day features hits including Your Love by Frankie Knuckles, Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship and Asleep In The Back by Elbow.
Episode 9 The Four Seasons, Spring - Vivaldi To The End - Blur On & On - Longpigs Episode 10 Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) - Cornershop (Norman Cook remix) Set You Free (1994 edit) - N-Trance A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers Candy - Cameo Show Me Love - Robyn S Release The Pressure - Leftfield Sonnet - The Verve Episode 11 Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry Secret Smile - Semisonic Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying - Belle & Sebastian Trash - Suede She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses Protection - Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn Waterloo Sunset - The Kinks Rebel Without A Pause - Public Enemy Episode 12 Obsolète - MC Solaar The Shining - Badly Drawn Boy Pitseleh - Elliott Smith The Book of Love - The Magnetic Fields Episode 13 Flowers - Sweet Female Attitude Up With People - Lambchop Tijuana Lady - Gomez Olympian - Gene Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy Magic In The Air - Badly Drawn Boy Weather With You - Crowded House Asleep In The Back - Elbow Satellite of Love - Lou Reed Show - Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man Episode 14
Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) - Kenneth Leighton Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex Where Were You - Mekons Where Is My Love - Cat Power Lilac Wine - Jeff Buckley Falling Colour - Vanbur In Cold Light - Vanbur