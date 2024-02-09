One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know!
What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know! Picture: Netflix
Here's all the songs that are featured in Netflix's series One Day.

One Day is a new Netflix series adapted from the 2009 book by David Nicholls, starring Ambika Mod as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew, and featuring a killer soundtrack.

The series, like the 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, follows Emma and Dexter across 20 years, starting in 1988 and ending in 2007, with songs to match each year of their relationship.

The soundtrack for One Day features hits including Your Love by Frankie Knuckles, Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship and Asleep In The Back by Elbow, and viewers are loving all the hits.

Here's a full list of songs featured in the Netflix series One Day:

Episode 1

  • Your Love - Frankie Knuckles
  • Good Life - Inner City
  • Theme From S-Express - S’Express
  • Love in a Car - The House of Love
  • Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading
  • Saturday Sun - Nick Drake
  • Rip It Up - Orange Juice
  • Temptation - New Order
  • These Days - Nico
  • Falling Colour - Vanbur
  • This is the Day - The The

Episode 2

  • Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas - Madama Butterfly Act II
  • Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas
  • Here Comes Your Man - Pixies
  • Last Look - Vanbur
  • Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship
  • The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys
  • Falling Colour - Vanbur

Episode 3

  • Back to Life (However You Want Me) - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
  • Bill is Dead - The Fall
  • After Hours - The Velvet Underground
  • Iceblink Luck - Cocteau Twins

Episode 4

  • I am the Black Gold of the Sun - Rotary Connection
  • You've Got A Woman - Lion
  • Something on Your Mind - Karen Dalton
  • Anyone Who Knows What Love Is - Irma Thomas

Episode 5

  • Anthem - N-Joi
  • Something Goin On - Todd Terry
  • My Dove to Sleep - Vanbur
  • Save Me - Joan Armatrading
  • Northern Sky - Nick Drake

Episode 6

  • Jump - Studio Pressure
  • The Only One I Know - The Charlatans
  • Step It Up - Stereo MCs
  • Fallen - One Dove
  • Popscene - Blur
  • Push The Feeling On - Nightcrawlers
  • Thinking About You - Radiohead

Episode 7

  • Rocks - Primal Scream
  • Glory Box - Portishead
  • The Wild Ones - Suede

Episode 8

  • Connection - Elastica
  • Lo Boob Oscillator - Stereolab
  • Dreams - The Cranberries

Episode 9

  • The Four Seasons, Spring - Vivaldi
  • To The End - Blur
  • On & On - Longpigs

Episode 10

  • Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) - Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
  • Set You Free (1994 edit) - N-Trance
  • A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers
  • Candy - Cameo
  • Show Me Love - Robyn S
  • Release The Pressure - Leftfield
  • Sonnet - The Verve

Episode 11

  • Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry
  • Secret Smile - Semisonic
  • Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying - Belle & Sebastian
  • Trash - Suede
  • She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses
  • Protection - Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn Waterloo
  • Sunset - The Kinks
  • Rebel Without A Pause - Public Enemy

Episode 12

  • Obsolète - MC Solaar
  • The Shining - Badly Drawn Boy
  • Pitseleh - Elliott Smith
  • The Book of Love - The Magnetic Fields

Episode 13

  • Flowers - Sweet Female Attitude
  • Up With People - Lambchop
  • Tijuana Lady - Gomez
  • Olympian - Gene
  • Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy
  • Magic In The Air - Badly Drawn Boy
  • Weather With You - Crowded House
  • Asleep In The Back - Elbow
  • Satellite of Love - Lou Reed
  • Show - Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

Episode 14

  • Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) - Kenneth Leighton
  • Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex
  • Where Were You - Mekons
  • Where Is My Love - Cat Power
  • Lilac Wine - Jeff Buckley
  • Falling Colour - Vanbur
  • In Cold Light - Vanbur

