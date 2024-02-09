How many episodes of One Day on Netflix are there?

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall play Emma and Dexter in the Netflix series One Day. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

This is how many episodes of Netflix's series One Day there are.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix's new series One Day is an adaptation of the 2009 book by David Nicholls and follows the 20 year-long relationship between Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew after they meet for the first time at Edinburgh University, the day of their graduation.

The beloved story of friendship, heartache and love was made into a film in 2011 and starred Anne Hathaway as Emma and Jim Sturgess as Dexter, but the roles have now been taken by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as they tell the story in more depth.

Throughout the 14-episode series, Emma and Dexter's friendship grows as they continue to miss opportunities to find true love with one another as their bond helps them through difficult times in their lives.

As One Day arrives onto Netflix, we take a look at how many episodes there are and what to expect from each one. Warning, there will be spoilers!

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of One Day on Netflix are there?

Netflix's series of One Day has a total of 14 episodes, with episodes ranging from 38 minutes to as short as 19 minutes.

If you're sitting down to watch the whole series in one, you'll be looking at just over six and a half hours of viewing.

Netflix's series of One Day has 14 episodes, starting in 1988 and ending in 2007. Picture: Netflix

One Day Netflix series episode guide

One Day Episode 1

The first episode of One Day kicks off in 1988 when Dexter and Emma meet for the first time on the day of their graduation from Edinburgh University.

One Day Episode 2

The second episode is set in 1989 and while Dexter is in Rome, Emma is living a less luxurious life in the Midlands.

One Day Episode 3

In 1990 Emma is living and working in London, but life isn't how she imagined it. Dexter comes to visit her.

One Day Episode 4

In 1991, Emma and Dexter go on holiday together to Greece and while she has a plan to keep things between them platonic, he wants to chat about the night they first met.

One Day Episode 5

In 1992, Dexter's substance abuse becomes apparent to his mother, who has cancer, which leads her to deliver some home truths to her son. Meanwhile, Emma is going on a date with co-worker Ian.

One Day Episode 6

In 1993, Emma is living with Ian and working as a teacher while Dexter is enjoying his short-lived fame on TV.

One Day Episode 7

In 1994, Dexter and Emma go out for a fancy dinner before the night turns sour after she calls him out for his attitude.

One Day Episode 8

In 1995, Emma splits with Ian after sleeping with her colleague at work.

One Day Episode 9

In 1996, Dexter is taking a big step with his new girlfriend Sylvie by meeting her family.

One Day Episode 10

On Tilly's wedding day in 1997, Emma and Dexter reconnect before he reveals he is engaged to Sylvie. However, the pair share a kiss.

One Day Episode 11

In 1998, Dexter and Sylvie are married and have welcomed a daughter, however, Sylvie is having an affair with his friend.

One Day Episode 12

In 1999, Dexter has split from Sylvie and visits Emma who is living in Paris as a published author and in a relationship with a Frenchman called Jean-Pierre. It is revealed the pair slept together months before her move to France before the pair finally realise their feelings for one another.

One Day Episode 13

In 2000, 2001 and 2002 Emma and Dexter are finally together and engaged and co-parenting with Sylvie and Callum. Emma and Dexter are planning to start a family, however, she is left crushed when she doesn't fall pregnant. After going for a swim, Emma is cycling to meet Dexter in the rain when she is hit by a car.

One Day Episode 14

In 2003 and 2004 Dexter is struggling with the death of Emma and returns to a life of drinking. After being rescued by Sylvie, Dexter's father arrives to look after him while he mourns his loss. The series ends in 2007 where Dexter has returned to Edinburgh and ends up climbing Arthur's Seat with his daughter. He reminisces over his first day with Emma and imagines a different ending where he kisses her before leaving with his parents.