One Day 2024 full cast revealed and where you know them from

This is the full cast of Netflix's One Day. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Here's who plays Emma, Dexter, Sylvie, Tilly and more in One Day - and where you might recognise them from.

One Day, Netflix's 2024 hit series based on the 2024 David Nichols book, is littered with famous faces from Ambika Mod as Emma Morley, Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew and Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie.

The series follows the story of Emma and Dexter over 20 years after they first meet on the day of their graduation from Edinburgh University as they continually miss opportunities to be together.

Throughout the series we are introduced to characters such as Dexter's wife Sylvie, played by Eleanor Tomlinson, his mother Alison, played by Essie Davis as well as his father Stephen, played by Tim McInnerney.

As viewers binge the heartbreaking series on Netflix they are realising they recognise a lot of the cast from previously films and TV series. Here's a breakdown of the full cast and their previous roles.

Netflix's series One Day is full of famous faces. Picture: Netflix

Ambika Mod as Emma Morley

Ambika Mod, 29, is a British actress, comedian and writer who plays the role of the female protagonist in One Day, Emma Morley. Still young, Ambika has a huge career ahead of her, having already starred in a number of popular TV series.

Most people will recognise her from 2022 BBC series This Is Going To Hurt, where she played doctor Shruti alongside Ben Whishaw's Adam Kay.

Ambika has also been in Billie Piper's TV series I Hate Suzie, playing the role of Una Finch.

Ambika Mod plays Emma Morley in Netflix's One Day, and previously starred in This Is Going To Hurt. Picture: Netflix / BBC

Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew

Leo Woodall, 27, is a British actor from London who plays the role of Dexter Mayhew in Netflix's One Day.

The actor's previously most recognisable role is in 2022's The White Lotus where he plays Jack. In 2021, Leo also starred alongside Tom Holland in Cherry. Last year, he booked another role playing Duke in Citadel, a series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Leo Woodall plays Dexter Mayhew in One Day and previously starred in The White Lotus. Picture: Netflix / Alamy

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Dexter's wife (then ex-wife) and mother of his daughter Jasmine in One Day.

The 31-year-old actress is best known for either her role as Jas in 2008's teenage romcom Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging or as Demelza from hit BBC series Poldark which she starred in from 2015 to 2019.

People will recognise Eleanor Tomlinson from Poldark or Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. Picture: Alamy

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Jonny Weldon plays Ian, Emma's amusing boyfriend, in One Day.

While the actor's career is just getting started, he has already played the role of Samwell in House of Dragons in 2022.

Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew

Essie Davis, 54, is an Australian actress and singer who plays Dexter's mum, Alison Mayhew, in One Day.

The actress has starred in a wide range of films and TV shows throughout her career, but her biggest roles include Amelia Vanek in 2014 horror film The Babadook and Cath Carney in 2008's Australia alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman.

Essie Davis is unrecognisable in 2014 horror film The Babadook. Picture: Alamy

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Actress Amber Grappy plays Tilly, Emma's best friend throughout the series One Day.

Prior to her role as Tilly, Amber has played AJ in 2023 TV series Smothered and Lauren in 2022's Wreck.

Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew

Tim McInnerny, 67, is a very recognisable face from British film and TV and plays the role of Dexter's father, Stephen Mayhew, in One Day.

Most people will recognise Tim as either Lord Percy Percy or Captain Darling from hit 1980s sitcom Blackadder, or as Max from the 1999 romcom starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, Notting Hill.

Tim also played Quartermain in Johnny English Reborn in 2011 as well as Alonzo in 1996's 101 Dalmatians.

Tim McInnerny previously starred in Notting Hill as Max and Blackadder. Picture: Alamy

Brendan Quinn as Callum

Brendan Quinn plays Callum in One Day, Dexter's friend and eventually the partner of his ex-wife Sylvie.

Quinn's career so far includes a part in 2018 mini-series Death and Nightingales as well as the role of Caldwell in 2020 short film Rough.