Who is One Day actor Leo Woodall? Age, movies and TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

16 February 2024, 11:24

One Day actor Leo Woodall has taken over our TV screens this February
One Day actor Leo Woodall has taken over our TV screens this February. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Who playes Dexter Mayhew in One Day? Here's everything you need to know about Leo Woodall including his partner and TV career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Day on Netflix has been capturing audiences all over with the romantic storyline, epic cast and heart-wrenching ending but there's one star in it everyone is talking about, Leo Woodall.

Playing character Dexter Mayhew, Leo has been a big hit with viewers, who all recognise him from White Lotus, as his acting skills have been praised to no end in the series.

Starring alongside the very talented Ambika Mod who plays Emma Morely, the duo have done a great job at bringing a true romance back to our TV screens this February.

So who is actor Leo Woodall? Let's get to know him a little better as we take a closer look at his age, what movies and TV shows he's been in and of course, his romance with former co-star Meghann Fahy.

Leo Woodall and actress Ambika Mod beach scene from One Day
Leo Woodall and actress Ambika Mod do their take on One Day's Dexter and Emma's relationship. Picture: Netflix

Who is Leo Woodall and how old is he?

Leo is a British actor who really gained a TV profile when starring on the second series of White Lotus.

Aged, 27, he was born on September 14, 1996 in Hammersmith, London.

What movies and TV shows has One Day's Leo Woodall been in?

For many who have tuned into the new series, you'll be forgiven for spending hours wondering just where you recognised Leo from.

Of course, for most, this is because of his role as Jack in White Lotus where it was his role to flirt with Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) assistant Hayley to help his non-biological uncle plot a murder.

But what else has he been in? He also starred in Cherry in 2021, Citadel in 2023 and even had a role in Holby City.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy on the red carpet
Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy struck up a romance on set of White Lotus. Picture: Getty

Who is Leo Woodall's girlfriend Meghann Fahy?

After playing such a romantic character in the form of Dexter, everyone has taken a natural interest in Leo's real life romances and are pleased to hear he is still in a relationship with Meghann.

Also an actress from White Lotus, Meghann played Daphne who's very hot husband cheated on her with his best friend's wife.

The couple struck up a romance on set in Sicily in 2022 and have been dating for around two years, however, the details around them are very loose as they try to keep things as private as possible.

It was November 2023 when they couldn't hide their status any longer when they were snapped sharing a kiss in New York.

