Where was Ripley filmed? Every location in the Netflix series revealed

Netflix's Ripley is filmed in Italy and New York City. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Ripley has taken Netflix by storm with its spectacular backdrop, but where was it filmed? Here are all the answers.

Ripley on Netflix has become our new obsession with its thrilling plot and stunning cinematography.

Andrew Scott is captivating as the deceptive Tom Ripley who manages to weasel his way into the lives of Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) and Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning), leading to deadly consequences.

Throughout all eight episodes, viewers are introduced to gorgeous locations across Italy and New York as we watch Ripley connive and control his so-called 'friends'.

Where is Ripley filmed? Here is everything you need to know.

Ripley is a new Netflix drama. Picture: Netflix

Where was Ripley filmed?

Ripley on Netflix was filmed across Italy in locations such as Capri, Rome, Venice, Naples and Atrani, on the Amalfi Coast, as well as New York City.

Actress Dakota Fanning spoke to Netflix about how much she enjoyed filming in Italy, stating: "We were filming in so many of the most beautiful cities in the world; Rome, Venice, Capri, the Amalfi Coast. Naples had its own grit and electricity.

"It’s interesting because I do think that the show portrays the country in a different way than most people have seen Italy."

Speaking to House and Garden, writer and director Steven Zaillian explained why he chose the stunning village of Atrani as one of the filming locations.

Zaillian disclosed: "For several months, David Gropman and I [...] drove the length of the Amalfi Coast, from Salerno to Sorrento, looking for the town we imagined Dickie Greenleaf settled in. Most have been too modernised or gentrified for a story taking place in 1960, but there was one we came upon — a village of about 800 people called Atrani — that we found perfect."

Dakota Fanning stars in Ripley. Picture: Netflix

Production designer David Gropman told Netflix why Atrani was the perfect spot, revealing: "It was just the incredible geography of that town, the relationship of the main square to the beach, all of those unbelievable paths, that maze of stairs and corridors through the mountain."

Whilst most of the series takes place in Italy, we first meet Ripley in Brooklyn, New York.

The show then makes its way to other areas of the Big Apple, most notably Manhattan where Dickie's parents live.