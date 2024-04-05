Where was Ripley filmed? Every location in the Netflix series revealed

5 April 2024, 11:15

Netflix's Ripley is filmed in Italy and New York City
Netflix's Ripley is filmed in Italy and New York City. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Ripley has taken Netflix by storm with its spectacular backdrop, but where was it filmed? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ripley on Netflix has become our new obsession with its thrilling plot and stunning cinematography.

Andrew Scott is captivating as the deceptive Tom Ripley who manages to weasel his way into the lives of Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) and Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning), leading to deadly consequences.

Throughout all eight episodes, viewers are introduced to gorgeous locations across Italy and New York as we watch Ripley connive and control his so-called 'friends'.

Where is Ripley filmed? Here is everything you need to know.

Ripley is a new Netflix drama
Ripley is a new Netflix drama. Picture: Netflix

Where was Ripley filmed?

Ripley on Netflix was filmed across Italy in locations such as Capri, Rome, Venice, Naples and Atrani, on the Amalfi Coast, as well as New York City.

Actress Dakota Fanning spoke to Netflix about how much she enjoyed filming in Italy, stating: "We were filming in so many of the most beautiful cities in the world; Rome, Venice, Capri, the Amalfi Coast. Naples had its own grit and electricity.

"It’s interesting because I do think that the show portrays the country in a different way than most people have seen Italy."

Watch the Ripley trailer here:

Watch the trailer for Ripley

Speaking to House and Garden, writer and director Steven Zaillian explained why he chose the stunning village of Atrani as one of the filming locations.

Zaillian disclosed: "For several months, David Gropman and I [...] drove the length of the Amalfi Coast, from Salerno to Sorrento, looking for the town we imagined Dickie Greenleaf settled in. Most have been too modernised or gentrified for a story taking place in 1960, but there was one we came upon — a village of about 800 people called Atrani — that we found perfect."

Dakota Fanning stars in Ripley
Dakota Fanning stars in Ripley. Picture: Netflix

Production designer David Gropman told Netflix why Atrani was the perfect spot, revealing: "It was just the incredible geography of that town, the relationship of the main square to the beach, all of those unbelievable paths, that maze of stairs and corridors through the mountain."

Whilst most of the series takes place in Italy, we first meet Ripley in Brooklyn, New York.

The show then makes its way to other areas of the Big Apple, most notably Manhattan where Dickie's parents live.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Did Married At First Sight's Sara and Tim last the experiment?

Are MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim still together?

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue will begin in April

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue start date and episodes explained

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one!

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia reunion date has been revealed

When is the MAFS Australia reunion on TV? Air date revealed as trailer drops

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Jack and Tori apparently 'stormed out' of the MAFS Australia reunion

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori 'blew up at producers' after storming out of reunion

Married at First Sight

Passenger ending explained after six episodes of the black comedy

Passenger ending explained- everything that happened in Chadder Vale

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Passenger has just finished its first series

Will there be a Passenger series 2? Everything we know about a second season

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

Ripley is filmed in black and white

Why is Ripley in black and white? The real reason revealed

The Circle line-up has been announced

The Circle season six start date, cast and filming location revealed

Race Across The World is heading back to TV on the 10th of April

When does Race Across The World start?

Trending on Heart

Race Across The World contestants 2024

Race Across The World contestants revealed as series returns

Sara and Tim had a fiery relationship

Why did Sara and Tim split? Their MAFS Australia break up explained

Married at First Sight

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

Eden has spoken out after Jayden and Lauren were pictured together

MAFS Australia's Eden brands Jayden and Lauren 'disrespectful' after their wild night out

Married at First Sight

Timothy and Andrea have been photographed together

Are Timothy and Andrea dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia pair

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

It was an emotional episode of Sort yYour Life Out this week

Sort Your Life Out viewers left in tears after emotional series finale

Ellie and Jono confirm their relationship to the group during the reunion dinner party

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship as they confirm romance at reunion

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Timothy argued over his controversial statement

MAFS Australia's Jack reveals truth behind controversial 'whale' comment

Married at First Sight

Ridge has denied claims he has cheated on Jade with his ex-girlfriends

MAFS Australia's Ridge hit with claims he cheated on Jade with ex-girlfriends

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Eden exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back

What is Eden's secret? MAFS Australia bride exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back

Married at First Sight

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Lauren has hit out at fellow MAFS Australia star Jack

MAFS Australia's Lauren makes bombshell claim Jack was in contact with ex-girlfriend during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Stephen and Michael had a massive argument on the latest episode

MAFS Australia's Stephen breaks silence after cheating scandal exposed by Michael

Married at First Sight

Passenger is a new drama coming to ITV

Passenger cast revealed and where you know them from

Ellie and Ben are no longer together after meeting on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Ellie claims Ben was ‘seeing’ new girlfriend while filming

Married at First Sight