Passenger ending explained- everything that happened in Chadder Vale

28 March 2024, 17:36

Passenger ending explained after six episodes of the black comedy
Passenger ending explained after six episodes of the black comedy. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

How does Passenger end and will there be a second series? Here is everything you need to know about the ITV drama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Passenger has gripped us all with it's star-studded cast and intriguing plot, as we try to discover who Pangea are and what's really going on in Chadder Vale.

After local girl Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson) goes missing, Riya Ajunwa (Wunmi Mosaku) is determined to figure out what happened to her and what is causing all of the strange events in the village. From terrifying monsters to a peculiar video game, nothing is as it seems in Passenger.

Although the series is still airing weekly on ITV1, some keen viewers have watched all six episodes on ITVX and have been wondering what the end of the show actually meant.

Here is the Passenger ending explained and warning, this article contains spoilers...

Passenger is a brand new ITV black comedy
Passenger is a brand new ITV black comedy. Picture: ITV

Passenger ending explained

During the final episode of Passenger, we discovered that bakery owner Derek was behind most of the weird goings on in Chadder Vale.

It was revealed that the illusive company Pangea were making the young people in the village sign a peculiar contract which seemed to impact their experience in the mysterious Vale. It was also explained that the Passenger game (which most of the adolescents have been playing) has some dangerous real-world implications.

In the sixth episode, viewers watched Derek being kidnapped by the mysterious leader of Pangea, who give little care to the fact that Derek's brother Kane had been arrested for the murder of Mehmet.

It was then discovered that Derek and Kane had moved Mehmet's body to Jim's fracking site in an attempt to close it down, but the pair had not murdered him.

Everyone is under suspicion in Passenger
Everyone is under suspicion in Passenger. Picture: ITV

The Pangea kingpin then unveiled the true purpose of the company, stating: "We had a chance with Derek, to take our anxiety-ridden youth and give them purpose. To turn all those hours sitting at a keyboard and give them strength, entice them with the prize then recruit their minds."

It's thought that Derek and Kane were being paid by Panega to keep the monster captive in the bakery and were waiting on further instructions from the higher ups on when to release it, and cause maximum chaos.

It is revealed that Kane has been dumping human remains in bins around the village, presumably from previous Passenger players who have failed the game. This made Riya suspicious and led to Kane being arrested for Mehmet's murder.

After the Pangea leader lets Derek go, things become even more confusing as he attempts to stop the monster from exiting the bakery. But before he can, the Chadder Vale resident realises that the creature has escaped. The monster attacks Katie but she manages to lure the strange being into the woods where it is later captured by a mystery man.

Derek plays an integral role in Passenger
Derek plays an integral role in Passenger. Picture: ITV

Viewers then see a terrified Derek pouring petrol around his bakery, but unbeknownst to him, Ali and Nish are down in basement.

The pair had followed the coordinates discovered from their research on Pangea and the Passenger game, and have found themselves in front of a locked door which is adorned with Pangea's logo.

As the two crack the code (using Nina's notes), they enter a room and discover weapons and overalls. They don't have time to take in their surroundings before they are greeted by a Pangea boss who tells them: "This time, the game is real. If you win, a life-changing prize awaits. If you fail, well, better to die greatly, no?"

Ali and Nish then realise they are in the game and have to think fast.

Ali and Nish find themselves in a pickle on Passenger
Ali and Nish find themselves in a pickle on Passenger. Picture: ITV

The series then ends with the fates of the villagers unknown, however fans are hoping that ITV will commission another series of the drama.

Viewers have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to ask whether a second season is coming, and ITV have hinted that there may be.

One user wrote: "6 episodes and no answers. @ITV please tell me there is a Series 2? #Passenger"

To which ITV's X account cheekily replied: "We couldn’t possibly say…#Passenger."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Passenger is a new drama coming to ITV

Passenger cast revealed and where you know them from

Ellie and Ben are no longer together after meeting on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Ellie claims Ben was ‘seeing’ new girlfriend while filming

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia final vows are set to be dramatic!

Everything we know about MAFS Australia's final vows so far

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tori came for Cass during the dinner party

MAFS Australia's Tori apologises for her 'feral little outburst' against Cassandra

Married at First Sight

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre has spoken about the presenter's heartbreaking final moments

Paul O’Grady’s widower says their beloved dog ‘nuzzled his face’ as he battled to save him

Tributes have poured in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey

Tributes pour in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey following his shock death aged 40

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Who found love after leaving MAFS?

MAFS Australia 2024 cast members who found love after leaving show

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Sort Your Life Out saw Stacey confront the husband

Stacey Solomon slams lazy husband as Sort Your Life Out viewers brand his actions 'selfish'
Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue from height, age and net worth revealed

MAFS Australia Ben created a list for Ellie on areas of improvement

MAFS Australia groom Ben's full list of dislikes about Ellie exposed

Married at First Sight

Can Andrea and Richard make it back after his X-rated comments left her feeling 'disrespected'?

Why MAFS Australia cut Richard's explicit comment about Andrea from show and what he really said

Married at First Sight

Loaded in Paradise season two cast revealed

Loaded in Paradise contestants revealed as season two gets underway

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Supermarkets have revealed their Easter opening hours for 2024

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi Easter opening times: A full list of supermarkets and opening times

News

Postman from Royal Mail delivering post

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

News

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

Do the clocks go forward this weekend? Exact date and time

Lifestyle

Loaded in Paradise season two has been released

Where is Loaded in Paradise filmed? Location details revealed

TV & Movies

People think they're on to Jack and Tori after this shocking comment!

MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack accused of 'acting' as she tells groom to 'fake it'

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Lauren discovered her husband Jonathan was texting Ellie

MAFS Australia's Lauren breaks silence after Jonathan and Ellie's cheating scandal

Married at First Sight

The top 10 spring baby names have been announced

Baby name experts reveal top 10 spring inspired names for 2024

Parenting

Kate Garraway has opened up on the realities of the cost of care ahead of her new documentary

Kate Garraway says she's 'ashamed' by debt after paying £16,000-a-month on care for Derek Draper
Madeleine and Ash have left MAFS Australia

Why did Madeleine and Ash leave MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

Sue and Noel Radford have hit back at trolls online

Sue and Noel Radford say 'cowardly' trolls are jealous of their lifestyle

Which couples will make it out of final vows still together?

First look at MAFS Australia's final vows teases shock admissions and an explosive split

Married at First Sight

John, Mel and Alessandra were not going to let Jack or the other grooms get away with this!

MAFS Australia viewers applaud experts for holding grooms accountable following Jack's 'disgusting' comment

Married at First Sight

Easter bank holiday weekend weather forecast has been released

Easter weekend weather 2024: Latest Met Office bank holiday forecast revealed

Weather

MAFS Australia final vows will air soon

When are final vows on MAFS Australia 2024?

Married at First Sight

Here's what we know about Tristan and Cassandra's relationship so far

Are MAFS Australia's Cassandra and Tristan still together?

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight