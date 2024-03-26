Loaded in Paradise contestants revealed as season two gets underway

Loaded in Paradise season two cast revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Loaded in Paradise is back for a second series with 10 brand new contestants, but who are they? Here is everything you need to know.

Loaded in Paradise is back on ITV2 for another season of excitement and drama.

Filmed in the gorgeous Greek Ionian islands, viewers will get to watch the five teams battle against each other to win the €40,00 jackpot as friendships are tested and bonds strained.

Narrated by Kae Kurda, fans of this reality-TV programme will witness Kieran and Zoe, Tizzy and Romeo, Faith and Chelise, Saffron and Amirah, and Lewis and Gio battle to take the Loaded in Paradise crown.

Who are the Loaded in Paradise contestants? Here is everything you need to know.

Loaded in Paradise is back for another season. Picture: ITV

Loaded in Paradise cast

Kieran and Zoe

Besties Kieran, 27, and Zoe, 29, are from Edinburgh and have been friends for 10 years.

Zoe works as a real estate but spends her evenings DJing, while Kieran is a personal trainer and runs a self-tanning business.

They both describe themselves as 'fiercely competitive and will do anything to win'. We can't wait to see how these two get on!

Kieran and Zoe are best friends on Loaded in Paradise. Picture: ITV

Tizzy and Romeo

Brothers Tizzy, 24, and Romeo, 20, are from London and are hoping their familial bond will help them clinch the giant jackpot.

Tizzy is a rapper and owns a clothing line while Romeo is a Hydraulic Engineer.

The pair are planning to 'lean on their athletic ability' to grab that gold card. But these two have a secret plan up their sleeve and are hoping their fellow contestants see them as underdogs.

Only time will tell to see how Tizzy and Romeo do on the show.

Tizzy and Romeo star on Loaded in Paradise. Picture: ITV

Faith and Chelise

Friends Faith, 22, and Chelise, 22, are originally from Manchester and have known each other for six years.

Chelise works in recruitment while Faith is a fashion graduate. The girls aren't looking forward to 'slumming' it on the show and are hoping to grab the money before their fellow castmates notice.

While Faith describes herself as 'chilled', Chelsie seems to find drama wherever she goes, so will their differing dynamic help or hinder their chances at winning?

Faith and Chelise are hoping to win Loaded in Paradise. Picture: ITV

Saffron and Amirah

Best friends of 20 years, Saffron, 23, and Amirah, 22, work together in customer service as energy specialists. Amirah is new a mum and Saffron has a law degree and is an aspiring singer.

The pair describe themselves as 'two peas in a bond' while Amirah is reliable and Saffron is more erratic. Despite their differences, the team are hoping this will help them in the game.

Saffron and Amirah will compete for the Loaded in Paradise jackpot. Picture: ITV

Lewis and Gio

Friends Lewis, 22, and Gio, 23, have been pals for 3 years, with Lewis working as a domestic roofer and Gio owns a company for commercial roofing.

The pair are very competitive and 'will do anything to win', even if they have to break some hearts along the way. Ouch!

Lewis and Gio are going to compete on Loaded in Paradise. Picture: ITV

