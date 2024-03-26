Where is Loaded in Paradise filmed? Location details revealed

26 March 2024, 17:27

Loaded in Paradise season two has been released
Loaded in Paradise season two has been released. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Loaded in Paradise is returning to ITV2 for a second series, but where is it filmed?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Loaded in Paradise is back for a second series on ITV2, which will see five couples race around Greece to find and spend a gold card loaded with money.

Kieran and Zoe, Tizzy and Romeo, Faith and Chelise, Saffron and Amirah, and Lewis and Gio are the five pairs fighting to win the ultimate jackpot and beat their fellow contestants. As the teams battle to become 'Spenders' and avoid being 'Chasers', viewers will watch as tensions rise and friendships are put to the test.

Narrated by comedian Kae Kurda, fans will get to witness the cast race around the stunning island, as this reality-TV extravaganza takes over our screens for the next few weeks.

Where is Loaded in Paradise filmed? Location revealed.

The Loaded in Paradise cast compete to win a cash prize
The Loaded in Paradise cast compete to win a cash prize. Picture: ITV

Where is Loaded in Paradise filmed?

Loaded in Paradise is filmed in Greece's Ionian Islands.

Viewers will get to watch the contestants make their way around the islands, showcasing the stunning scenery and interacting with locals.

The Loaded in Paradise contestants
The Loaded in Paradise contestants. Picture: ITV

After the major success of the first series in 2022, the second season of Love in Paradise is hoping to bring as much drama and excitement as the last.

Loaded in Paradise tonight on ITV2 and ITX from 9 pm

