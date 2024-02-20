Breathtaking ITV drama cast, episodes schedule and filming locations explained

20 February 2024, 09:14

Here's everything you need to know about ITV's drama based on the Covid-19 pandemic, Breathtaking
Here's everything you need to know about ITV's drama based on the Covid-19 pandemic, Breathtaking.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is in the cast of breathtaking, where was the ITV drama filmed and how many episodes are there? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Breathtaking is a new ITV drama which depicts the struggles of NHS workers during the coronavirus outbreak, starring Downton Abbey and Liar actress Joanne Froggatt as Dr Abbey Henderson.

The three-part series is based on the book of the same name by Rachel Clarke which explores true-stories from the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Clarke being a palliative care doctor who worked during this time.

As the ITV series grips emotional viewers, many have been left asking who is in the cast, how many episodes there are and where the series was filmed.

Here's everything you need to know:

Joanne Froggatt plays Dr Abbey Henderson in ITV mini-series drama Breathtaking
Joanne Froggatt plays Dr Abbey Henderson in ITV mini-series drama Breathtaking.

Where was Breathtaking filmed?

ITV's drama about the Covid-19 pandemic Breathtaking was filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with the production being part-funded by Northern Ireland Screen, a public-sector film association.

The cast of the emotional drama filmed the three episodes between April and May 2023.

While the episodes are so well constructed many people would believe it was filmed at a real hospital, the location used as the focus for the Covid-19 drama is a fictional big-city hospital.

How many episodes of Breathtaking are there?

There are three episodes of ITV's Breathtaking, with the first airing on Monday 19th February at 9:00pm.

The following two episodes, also around one hour-long each, will air on Tuesday 20th February and Wednesday 21st February.

All three episodes can, however, be streamed on ITVX now.

ITV drama Breathtaking was filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with the production being part-funded by Northern Ireland Screen
ITV drama Breathtaking was filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with the production being part-funded by Northern Ireland Screen.

Who is in the Breathtaking cast?

Here's the full cast list for Breathtaking:

  • Joanne Froggatt as Dr Abbey Henderson
  • Bhav Joshi as Ant
  • Donna Banya as Emma
  • Philip Arditti as Metin
  • Mark Dexter as Mike
  • Joseph Charles as Archie
  • Jodie McNee plays Jules
  • Christopher Hatherall plays Nick
  • Georgia Goodman as Davina
  • Naomi Denny as Chantelle
  • Cat McKeever as Tracey
  • Stephanie Street as Jo
  • Mary Woodvine as Cressida Frost
  • Angela Bain as Sally
  • Tamer Doghem as Yussuf

