Death Comes To Pemberley full cast revealed and where you know them from

These are all the famous faces who star in Death Comes To Pemberley. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

The cast of Death Comes To Pemberley includes some very famous faces, including Matthew Goode, James Norton and Jenna Coleman.

Death Comes To Pemberly, a BBC mini-series from 2013, may be over a decade old now, but it's arrival onto Netflix this year has caused a flurry of interest from first-time viewers and returning fans.

The three-part series is based on the book of the same name by P. D. James, which was written in 2011 as a tribute to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Death Comes To Pemberly is set six years after Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcey marry and follows the mysterious death of Captain Denny, a story which was made into the mini-series two years later.

As people return to the mini-series, we're taking a look at the full cast of Death Comes To Pemberly and where you'll recognise them from.

Matthew Rhys as Mr. Darcey

Matthew Rhys and wife Keri Russell attend the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards. Picture: Alamy

Matthew Rhys, 49, took the role of Mr. Darcey in 2013 and since then his career has only grown with the actor starring alongside Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in The Neighbourhood and Bradley Cooper in Burnt.

He is probably best known, however, for his role in TV series The Americans which he starred in from 2013 to 2018 alongside his wife Keri Russell.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Elizabeth Darcey

Anna Maxwell Martin is pictured on the red carpet at the BAFTA Cymru Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Anna Maxwell Martin, 46, plays Elizabeth Darcey in Death Comes To Pemberley.

A lot of people will recognise the actress from Line Of Duty, Becoming Jane, Philomena and The Bletchley Circle.

Matthew Goode as George Wickham

You may also recognise Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey. Picture: Getty

Matthew Goode, 45, plays George Wickham in the mini-series Death Comes To Pemberley, a role he took on after already making waves with his career with films like Leap Year, Belle and Stoker.

In 2014, Matthew starred in The Imitation Game alongside Benedict Cumberbatch before being cast as Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey.

More recently, the actor has starred as Robert Evans in The Offer, Matthew Clairmont in A Discovery of Witches and Morton in The King's Man.

Trevor Eve as Sir Selwyn Hardcastle

Trevor Eve plays Sir Selwyn Hardcastle in Death Comes To Pemberley. Picture: Alamy

Trevor Eve, 72, plays Sir Selwyn Hardcastle in Death Comes To Pemberley.

His career kicked off in the 1970s when he portrayed Jonathan Parker in Dracula before moving on to play Murdstone in TV series David Copperfield in 1999.

Trevor is also known for his role in 2010 film She's Out Of My League and TV series Waking the Dead between 2000 and 2011.

Jenna Coleman as Lydia Wickham

Jenna Coleman is best known for roles in Victoria, The Cry, Me Before You and Doctor Who. Picture: Getty

Jenna Coleman, 37, stars as Lydia Wickham in Death Comes To Pemberley and has since starred in a variety of films and TV shows.

She's best known for Victoria, The Cry, Me Before You and Doctor Who.

Tom Ward as Colonel Fitzwilliam

Tom Ward, 53, plays Colonel Fitzwilliam in Death Comes To Pemberley, having starred in many period-dramas throughout her career.

You may recognise him from 1998 mini-series Vanity Fair or 2001's The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells where he played the title character.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Georgiana Darcy

Eleanor Tomlinson is most recognisable as Demelza from Poldark. Picture: Getty

Eleanor Tomlinson, 31, stars as Mr. Darcey's sister Georgiana in Death Comes To Pemberley.

The actress is most recognisable for her role as Demelza in TV series Poldark but is also known for playing Jas in 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging as well as Netflix's One Day where she plays Sylvie.

James Norton as Henry Alveston

James Norton has starred in Grantchester, Happy Valley and Little Women. Picture: Getty

James Norton, 38, has gone on to grow his acting career since starring as Henry in Death Comes To Pemberley.

Most people will recognise James from his portrayal of Sidney Chambers in Grantchester, Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley or John Brooke in the 2019 adaptation of Little Women.

Nichola Burley as Louisa Bidwell

Following her role as Louisa Bidwell in Death Comes To Pemberley, Nichola went on to star in Downton Abbey in 2015, Wild Bill in 2019 and Behind Her Eyes in 2021.

Philip Martin Brown as Mr. Bidwell

Philip Martin Brown stars as Mr. Bidwell in Death Comes To Pemberley.

Throughout his career, Philip has also starred in Waterloo Road, Vera, The Worst Witch and Doctors as well as films Darkest Hour and Tinker Tailor Solider Spy.

Joanna Scanlan as Mrs. Reynolds

As well as the role of Mrs. Reynolds in Death Comes To Pemberley, Joanna Scanlan has also starred in TV show The Larkins as well as films such as Girl With A Pearl Earring, Stardust and Notes On A Scandal.

Her most recent role is alongside Olivia Coleman as Ann in 2023 film Wicked Little Letters.

Jennifer Hennessy as Mrs. Bidwell

Jennifer Hennessy has starred in many popular TV shows over the years including Call The Midwife, Screw, Doctor Who, Vera and Dickensian.

Tom Canton as Captain Denny

Tom Canton plays the murder victim Captain Denny in Death Comes To Pemberley, but is now best known for his role of Filavandrel in hit TV series The Witcher.

Mariah Gale as Mrs. Younge

Following her role as Mrs. Younge, Mariah Gale went on to star in Granchester, Broadchurch, Doctor Who and I May Destroy You.