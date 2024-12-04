I'm A Celebrity fans slam 'ridiculous' rule change following vote-off twist

Celebrity Cyclone is facing a rule change this year. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Viewers aren't happy with the new I'm A Celebrity rule change, which is set to rock camp.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity fans have hit back at the 'ridiculous' rule change bosses have enforced going into Celebrity Cyclone.

During last night's I'm A Celebrity Unpacked, host Joel Dommett revealed that there would be a twist before the finale, with two campmates able to win their way into The Celebrity Cyclone Bushtucker Trial.

This is different from previous years which has seen the public vote for who they want to take part in the final four task. Instead the cast will compete in a challenge this week titled 'Arcade Of Agony' where they can win a ticket to The Celebrity Cyclone.

However this hasn't gone down well with fans, as many viewers have taken issue with the sudden rule change.

Ant and Dec will be hosting I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, annoyed fans aired their grievances over the announcement.

One user wrote: "This ticket to the cyclone thing is so ridiculous why are we talking immunity this far into the final week???? #imaceleb"

Another added: "Not sure how I feel about a pass to the final 4 and cyclone for someone. It should be up to the public voting to decide this! There's a real risk one of the big favourites could miss out now. #imaceleb @imacelebrity"

With a third stating: "Not sure about that new announcement. Maybe immunity from one vote would be ok, but I don’t like the idea of someone just getting a pass to the cyclone. #ImACeleb"

Celebrity Cyclone will return in 2024. Picture: ITV

This comes after former campmate Tulisa revealed why she snubbed the show following her exit on Monday (December 3).

Fans were concerned after the singer deleted all traces of her I'm A Celeb content from her social media account and missed her exit interview on Unpacked.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the real reason behind her snub, telling fans: "Hey guys, I'm just doing a little video to clear a few things up."

Tulisa revealed why she has not commented on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram/Tulisa

She added: "When I first came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening, my friends went to bed and I was on my Instagram, just trying to have a casual scroll at some funny stuff.

"I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding - in all the most positive way, but because it's been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily and I just started to feel a little bit overwhelmed.

"And I was like, do you know what? I need to just take a little bit of time for me and just chill. This is all just feeling a bit much at the moment."

Tulisa has spoken about having surgery. Picture: ITV

She then explained where all of her I'm A Celeb content online had gone, stating: "I'm just going to archive all my stuff to do with the jungle and then, when the time is right and I've had time to process, I'm going to make my own reels of my best bits that I really like.

"Because remember, I haven't been doing my Instagrams. The way it's being posted and all the random stuff is not how I would do my Insta - I would have one or two really good reels relating to the jungle and bringing my time together there.

"But I just really wanted to clear up the reasons why that I did that and just be honest - it's OK to feel a little bit overwhelmed. I've been out of the spotlight for a long time and I'm still trying to overcome those things, I've got my demons.

"It doesn't mean I'm going to hide behind a rock for another ten years it just means I need a little bit of time to process it and get right with my thoughts.

"Thank you to ITV and I'm A Celeb for being really understanding. Mental health is really important and I am super grateful for the love and support that I've had."

Tulisa took part in a bug-fuelled Bushtucker Trial . Picture: ITV

Tulisa continued: "I've just felt overwhelmed. I'm an introvert, guys - I've been in the jungle with people I'd only just met for two and a half weeks straight and then I've come out and I've received loads and loads of attention and I'm like, 'whoa - this is a lot!' and I just need a bit of time.

"And also, I just want to clarify - I don't think any of my campmates are fake. I was having a conversation on Lorraine and what I was trying to say is - me thinking out loud - is everyone in there is gonna have one or two individuals that they are way more close with than others and when we get out is when you're really going to see those friendships get nurtured and the people that are becoming your friends for life. I'm friends with everyone - I love my jungle buddies, my jungle fam.

"I’m just going to have a little week to become one with my thoughts. I will be back."