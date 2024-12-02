I'm A Celebrity's Maura Higgins breaks silence on Pete Wicks relationship in major confession

2 December 2024, 12:24

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have hinted that they are dating
Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have hinted that they are dating. Picture: Instagram/@faye__winter/ITV

By Hope Wilson

After weeks of rumours, Maura Higgins appeared to reveal all about her romance with Pete Wicks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity star Maura Higgins, 34, has opened up about her love life, following speculation she was dating The Only Way Is Essex favourite Pete Wicks, 36.

During a recent episode of the show, the Love Island star spoke to her fellow campmates about her relationship status, revealing she was "seeing someone" before entering the jungle.

Whilst there was talk that Pete was in a relationship his Strictly partner Jowita Przystal, it looks like the TOWIE star and Maura have grown closer in recent months.

When asked by Oti Mabuse, 34, if she was single, Maura said: "I am but I was seeing someone before I came in but I'm not in a relationship."

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating
Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty

Reverend Richard, 62, then asked: "Was it exclusive?", to which Maura replied: "I dunno."

Dean McCullough, 32, went on to add: "Does it feel different this time?", while Maura replied: "It does, but then is it because we've known each other for a long time?"

While making this confession Maura did not reveal the man in question's name, however fans were quick to assume she was talking about Pete.

Watch Maura Higgins talk about her dating life here:

Maura Higgins lifts the lid on Pete Wicks relationship

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans discussed Maura's admission,

One user wrote: "Maura talking about Pete without talking about Pete but we know she’s talking about Pete #ImACelebity #ImACeleb"

Another added: "Maura wanting to keep it quiet then Dean mentioning the guy is from towie in his confessional interview #ImACeleb"

With a third stating: "Maura not name dropping Pete Wicks but everyone knows who it is… #ImACelebity"

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been pictured together
Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been pictured together. Picture: TikTok/Maura Higgins

This comes after a friend of Pete claimed he only has eyes for Maura, with them telling Mail Online all about their relationship.

The source stated: "Before Maura entered the jungle, Pete wanted to make their relationship exclusive.

"But Maura, aware of Pete’s reputation and his close bond with Jowita, decided to slow things down. 

"She gave him an ultimatum: either commit to her or let it go. So she went off a single woman. 

"Since then, Pete has gone all-in, openly expressing his feelings to anyone who’ll listen.

"Although he continues to dance with Jowita weekly, their off-the-floor relationship isn’t as close as it once was."

