I'm A Celebrity medics forced to step in after 'horrifying' incident in unaired moment

28 November 2024, 16:59

Tulisa got into a spot of bother during her I'm A Celeb trial
Tulisa got into a spot of bother during her I'm A Celeb trial. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Tulisa required assistance from the I'm A Celebrity medics following her dramatic Bushtucker Trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity medics were forced to step in during Wednesday's Busktucker Trial, after Tulisa requested their help upon completing her gruesome challenge.

Earlier this week, viewers watched as the N-Dubz favourite took part in a Bushtucker Trial titled 'Shock Around The Clock', which saw her covered in insects. While she managed to bag five out of 12 stars, all was not well with the singer.

In a scene which was cut from the episode, the 36-year-old was treated by medics after she believed there was a critter in her ear.

A TV insider told The Sun: "The show was jam-packed full of drama and only an hour long so not everything made the final cut - but mid-way through the trial the show medics rushed in to help."

Tulisa took part in a bug-fuelled Bushtucker Trial this week
Tulisa took part in a bug-fuelled Bushtucker Trial this week. Picture: ITV

They continued: "Tulisa was convinced something was in her ear - she wasn’t sure if it was a cockroach, cricket or fly - and had to have a syringe wash.

"She carried on after that but she was horrified."

Speaking to Ant and Dec after the trial, Tulisa said: "When I was in there my brain just wouldn't function, it just went blank, I was just trying to survive."

Watch Tulisa's Bushtucker Trial here:

Tulisa gets put to the test

This terrifying moment comes days after viewers revealed their hopes at romance blossoming between Tulisa and Alan.

Eagled-eyed viewers claim to have noticed a spark between the pair, with many believing a jungle relationship could be on the cards.

With rumours regarding their connection flying, Tulisa and Alan's family and friends have now given their verdict on whether these two could work on the outside world.

Tulisa and Alan have grown close in camp
Tulisa and Alan have grown close in camp. Picture: ITV

During an interview with The Mirror, Alan's brother Stephen said of his budding romance with Tulisa: "You never know do you. I don’t know whether he is looking for a relationship or not?

"You just never know what’s around the corner but she is a nice enough girl."

Tulisa's friend Michelle McKenna, also added: "I would love her to meet someone…. I love Alan but I think they are little besties in there.

"They would actually make a dead cute couple. We will have to wait and see. And he is a northerner. You never know."

Tulisa's ex-boyfriend and N-Dubz bandmate Fazer also gave his thoughts on their potential relationship, telling Heat: "Who knows? Like she said, there’s got to be some sort of emotional connection.

"If not, the thought of sleeping with them gives her the ick.”

