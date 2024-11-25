When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

25 November 2024, 16:35

I'm A Celeb will start voting people off show
I'm A Celeb will start voting people off show. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Viewers have started to wonder when campmates will be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 has brought us drama and heartfelt moments aplenty as the campmates try their best to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

So far viewers have watched Coleen Rooney, Maura Higgins, Dean McCullough, Melvin Odoom, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, GK Barry, Danny Jones, Reverend Richard Coles, Tulisa, Oti Mabuse and Alan Halsall, take part in various Bushtucker Trials to win stars for camp.

As the series nears its end, many viewers have started to wonder when the first celebrities will be evicted from the jungle.

Here is everything we know about when the campmates will be leaving I'm A Celeb.

Ant and Dec will be hosting I'm A Celeb 2024
Ant and Dec will be hosting I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celeb?

While ITV have not officially confirmed when the first person will leave the jungle, the public vote normally opens 14 days after the first episode.

This means that if the show follows its normal way of working, the first eviction will happen on Sunday, December 1st.

The I'm A Celeb castmates will be heading to the jungle
The I'm A Celeb castmates will be heading to the jungle. Picture: ITV

Following this point, it is believed there will be a dumping every night until the finale, which is estimated to be on Sunday, December 8th.

At that point one of the I'm A Celeb campmates will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, taking the reign away from current winner Sam Thompson.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Barry McGuigan ruffled Jane Moore's feathers on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Jane Moore is causing camp tension for specific reason

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are worth millions of pounds

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's net worth revealed: How they made their millions

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

Trending on Heart

Davina McCall has opened up about her recent surgery

Davina McCall gives emotional update after brain tumour surgery

Bob Geldof is celebrating 40 years of Band Aid

Bob Geldof looks back at 40 years of Band Aid as new version is released

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, venues and dates revealed

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

The Sugababes are going on their biggest tour ever in 2025

Sugababes tour 2025: UK and Europe dates, venues and ticket prices revealed

The Sugagbabes has had a variety of band members through the years

Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Tulisa is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024

Tulisa facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, real name, relationships and full career details

Alan Halsall is moving from Corrie to I'm A Celeb this November

Alan Halsall facts: Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, ex-wife, daughter and career revealed
Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

Oti Mabuse facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed