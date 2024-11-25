When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celeb will start voting people off show. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Viewers have started to wonder when campmates will be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 has brought us drama and heartfelt moments aplenty as the campmates try their best to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

So far viewers have watched Coleen Rooney, Maura Higgins, Dean McCullough, Melvin Odoom, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, GK Barry, Danny Jones, Reverend Richard Coles, Tulisa, Oti Mabuse and Alan Halsall, take part in various Bushtucker Trials to win stars for camp.

As the series nears its end, many viewers have started to wonder when the first celebrities will be evicted from the jungle.

Here is everything we know about when the campmates will be leaving I'm A Celeb.

Ant and Dec will be hosting I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celeb?

While ITV have not officially confirmed when the first person will leave the jungle, the public vote normally opens 14 days after the first episode.

This means that if the show follows its normal way of working, the first eviction will happen on Sunday, December 1st.

The I'm A Celeb castmates will be heading to the jungle. Picture: ITV

Following this point, it is believed there will be a dumping every night until the finale, which is estimated to be on Sunday, December 8th.

At that point one of the I'm A Celeb campmates will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, taking the reign away from current winner Sam Thompson.