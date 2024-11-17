Danny Jones facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, wife, children and career explained

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity star Danny Jones. Picture: Getty / Danny Jones - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity star Danny Jones, from his age to his family, wife and children as well as his career in McFly.

Danny Jones is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year as Ant and Dec return to host another entertaining series, set in Australia with a line-up including Coleen Rooney, Melvin Odoom and Oti Mabuse.

The McFly bandmate is putting a pause on his music career and bidding his wife, Georgia, and his son, Cooper, farewell as he joins a host of new celebrities as they leave the world of luxury behind.

Following his bandmate Dougie Poynter winning the show back in 2011, people have high hopes for Danny to take home the title of King Of The Jungle this year.

From his age to his career and his family, wife and children, here's everything you need to know about Danny Jones.

Danny Jones, best known for being in McFly and judging on The Voice, is set to enter the jungle this year. Picture: Getty

Who is Danny Jones and how old is he?

Danny Jones is a musician and TV personality who was born on March 12th 1986 in Bolton, Greater Manchester. In 2024 he turned 38-years-old.

He is best known as one of the lead vocalists and the lead guitarist of boyband McFly, which he fronts alongside Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd.

Danny is the son of Alan and Kathy Jones, who split when he was 18-years-old, and has one sister, Vicky.

Who is Danny Jones' wife?

Danny Jones' wife is Georgia Horsley, a model and lifestyle influencer who was named Miss England in 2007.

Georgia first met Danny in 2009 and four years later, on 26th July 2013, the musician announced they were engaged after he popped the question on holiday.

On 2nd August 2014, Danny and Georgia got married in North Yorkshire in a lavish ceremony covered by HELLO! magazine.

Reflecting on their wedding day, Danny told the publication: "When I saw Georgia, I couldn't really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I've ever seen."

Danny Jones is married to former Miss England Georgia Horsley. Picture: Danny Jones / Instagram

Does Danny Jones have any children?

Danny and his wife Georgia have one son, Cooper, who was born in January 2018.

Danny announced the birth of their first child on Instagram with the statement: "So overwhelmed with love, welcome to earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1:36am."

Now six-years-old, Cooper is the spitting image of his dad, who often refers to him as his "best friend".

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have one son, Cooper, who was born in January 2018. Picture: Danny Jones / Instagram

How did Danny Jones become famous?

Danny Jones found fame in 2004 when boyband McFly rose to fame, supporting Busted on their A Present for Everyone Tour.

McFly found success in the music industry, releasing a total of seven studio albums; including three compilation albums, four live albums and one soundtrack.

Their biggest hits include All About You, That Girl, Five Colours In Her Hair, Obviously and Star Girl, hits which earned them a Brit Award for Best British Pop/R&B Act in 2005.

Aside from his career in McFly, Danny is also a music producer and DJ as well as a TV personality, currently a coach on The Voice UK with bandmate Tom Fletcher in a duo chair.