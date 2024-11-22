Harry Judd facts: McFly star's age, wife, children, family and career explained

22 November 2024

Harry Judd in 2023
Harry Judd in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Harry Judd is best known as the drummer of the British pop-rock band McFly, which he joined in 2003 at the age of 17.

Rising to fame through hits like '5 Colours in Her Hair' and 'All About You', Judd became a household name in the UK alongside his bandmates.

He also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, showcasing his natural rhythm extends beyond the drum kit.

Here's all the important facts about the talented star:

  1. How old is Harry Judd and where is he from?

    Harry Judd in 2004
    Harry Judd in 2004. Picture: Getty

    Harry Judd was born on December 23rd, 1985 in Chelmsford, Essex, making him 38 years old as of 2023.

    He grew up in Chelmsford and attended Dame Bradbury's School in Saffron Walden before going to Uppingham School in Rutland, where he studied until he joined McFly.

    His parents are Christopher and Emma Judd. He has two older siblings: Katie, his older sister, and Thomas, his older brother.

  2. How did he get his start in music and when did he join McFly?

    McFly in 2005
    McFly in 2005. Picture: Getty

    Harry Judd started playing drums at a young age and developed his skills while at school.

    His path to McFly began when he responded to an advertisement in the NME music magazine in 2003. The ad had been placed by Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, who were looking to form a band.

    Judd auditioned for the band while still studying at Uppingham School. At his audition, he played along to Blink-182's 'Song for the Girl' and impressed Fletcher and Jones with his drumming skills.

    McFly in 2023
    McFly in 2023. Picture: Getty

    He was 17 years old when he joined the band, which at first was a trio before Dougie Poynter joined as the bassist, completing McFly's lineup.

    The band was initially formed as a support act for Busted, but they quickly developed their own following. Within months of forming, McFly were signed to Island Records and began working on their debut album, Room on the 3rd Floor, which was released in 2004 when Harry was 18.

  3. Who is Harry Judd's wife and does he have kids?

    Harry Judd and wife Izzy with their kids in 2023
    Harry Judd and wife Izzy with their kids in 2023. Picture: Getty

    Harry Judd is married to Izzy Johnston (now Izzy Judd), a professional violinist who was formerly a member of the electronic string quartet Escala.

    The couple met in 2005 when Izzy was a part of the string section during McFly's tour. They dated for several years before Harry proposed in May 2012, and they married in December 2012.

    Harry and Izzy have three children together:

    - Lola Rose Emma Judd (born January 2016)

    - Kit Harry Francis Judd (born August 2017)

    - Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd (born October 2021)

    The couple has been open about their fertility struggles, including their experience with IVF.

    Their first child, Lola, was conceived through IVF after they experienced a miscarriage, while Kit was conceived naturally.

    They've shared their journey in Izzy's book Dare to Dream to help other couples going through similar experiences.

