Harry Judd facts: McFly star's age, wife, children, family and career explained

Harry Judd in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Harry Judd is best known as the drummer of the British pop-rock band McFly, which he joined in 2003 at the age of 17.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rising to fame through hits like '5 Colours in Her Hair' and 'All About You', Judd became a household name in the UK alongside his bandmates.

He also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, showcasing his natural rhythm extends beyond the drum kit.

Here's all the important facts about the talented star: