Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed

21 November 2024, 10:57

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Maura Higgins - Instagram / Getty

By Zoe Adams

How did Maura Higgins become famous? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island contestant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maura Higgins is taking on her next big reality TV project in the form of Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity as she joins the line up for 2024.

Reality TV royalty, the influencer and showbiz personality first rose to fame on Love Island and has since appeared on Dancing On Ice, Love Island Games and Glow Up Ireland.

Romantically, Maura is currently linked to partner Pete Wicks but they have both remained silent on the relationship rumours so far.

Here's everything you need to know about Maura from her age, where she's from, her dating history and net worth as she takes on her biggest work challenge yet.

Maura Higgins in a black backless dress at the Pride of Britain Awards
Maura Higgins rose to fame looking for a boyfriend on Love Island. Picture: Getty

How old is Maura Higgins and where is she from?

Born on November 25th, Maura celebrates her 34th birthday in 2024.

She is from Ballymahon, County Longford in Ireland and was raised by her parents Sharon and Seamus Higgins. They split when she was young. She also has two sisters and a brother.

Maura recently spoke up about how she no longer talks to her father after a horrible conversation they had post Love Island.

How tall is Maura Higgins?

Maura measures in at 5ft 7inches which is 1.7m tall.

Maura Higgins has landed herself a presenting job on the USA Love Island aftershow
Maura Higgins has landed herself a presenting job on the USA Love Island aftershow. Picture: Getty

Does Maura Higgins have a boyfriend and who has she dated?

Maura is currently rumoured to be romantically involved with former TOWIE star Pete Wicks after being photographed getting close to him on a number of occasions.

However, both Maura and Pete are yet to confirm the status of their romance.

Previously, the brunette has dated Curtis Pritchard who she met in the villa of love in 2019. They dated for eight months after the show before they split.

She then dated another Love Island star in the form of Chris Taylor who she dated for a couple of months.

Another serious relationship was with Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice and Bobby Holland Hanton, a stunt double for Chris Hemsworth.

How did Maura Higgins become famous and what is her net worth?

Following a career as a model and hairdresser, Maura officially become a household name after entering the Love Island villa as a bombshell.

Since then she has appeared on numerous reality TV shows, had plenty of fashion and endorsement deals and modelling opportunities.

Thanks to all of her hard work, her net worth is estimated to be £3.2million.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession

I'm A Celebrity

Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity

Tulisa is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2024

Tulisa’s cosmetic surgery explained amid health battle

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa's ex-boyfriends revealed

Tulisa dating history: I'm A Celebrity star's ex-boyfriends and relationships revealed

Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years

Inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage: Their relationship timeline revealed

Barry McGuigan has opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika, who died from bowel cancer when she was just 33-years-old

Who is Barry McGuigan's daughter? Danika's life, career and cancer battle explained

Coleen Rooney has opened up about the death of her sister Rosie McLoughlin

Who is Coleen Rooney's sister Rosie McLoughlin?

Rebekah Vardy has called Ant and Dec's jokes about the Wagatha Christie trial "lame"

Rebekah Vardy brutally responds to Ant and Dec over Wagatha Christie jokes on I'm A Celebrity

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of confirmed contestants

I'm A Celebrity

OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe

OneRepublic 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song!

I'm a Celebrity winners

I'm a Celebrity: Who were all the past winners of the show?

I'm A Celebrity

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Rev Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle

Reverend Richard Coles facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career revealed
Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

GK Barry is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2024

GK Barry facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, real name and career revealed

GK Barry's real name has been revealed

What is GK Barry's real name? The inspiration behind her name change revealed