Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed

How did Maura Higgins become famous? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island contestant.

Maura Higgins is taking on her next big reality TV project in the form of Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity as she joins the line up for 2024.

Reality TV royalty, the influencer and showbiz personality first rose to fame on Love Island and has since appeared on Dancing On Ice, Love Island Games and Glow Up Ireland.

Romantically, Maura is currently linked to partner Pete Wicks but they have both remained silent on the relationship rumours so far.

Here's everything you need to know about Maura from her age, where she's from, her dating history and net worth as she takes on her biggest work challenge yet.

How old is Maura Higgins and where is she from?

Born on November 25th, Maura celebrates her 34th birthday in 2024.

She is from Ballymahon, County Longford in Ireland and was raised by her parents Sharon and Seamus Higgins. They split when she was young. She also has two sisters and a brother.

Maura recently spoke up about how she no longer talks to her father after a horrible conversation they had post Love Island.

How tall is Maura Higgins?

Maura measures in at 5ft 7inches which is 1.7m tall.

Does Maura Higgins have a boyfriend and who has she dated?

Maura is currently rumoured to be romantically involved with former TOWIE star Pete Wicks after being photographed getting close to him on a number of occasions.

However, both Maura and Pete are yet to confirm the status of their romance.

Previously, the brunette has dated Curtis Pritchard who she met in the villa of love in 2019. They dated for eight months after the show before they split.

She then dated another Love Island star in the form of Chris Taylor who she dated for a couple of months.

Another serious relationship was with Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice and Bobby Holland Hanton, a stunt double for Chris Hemsworth.

How did Maura Higgins become famous and what is her net worth?

Following a career as a model and hairdresser, Maura officially become a household name after entering the Love Island villa as a bombshell.

Since then she has appeared on numerous reality TV shows, had plenty of fashion and endorsement deals and modelling opportunities.

Thanks to all of her hard work, her net worth is estimated to be £3.2million.