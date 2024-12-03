Maura Higgins' mum shares verdict on Pete Wicks romance after I'm A Celebrity admission

3 December 2024, 17:25

Maura Higgins' mum has spoken out about her daughter's romance with Pete Wicks
Maura Higgins' mum has spoken out about her daughter's romance with Pete Wicks. Picture: ITV / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As I'm A Celebrity star Maura Higgins opens up about her romance with Pete Wicks, her mum has shared her thoughts on the match.

Maura Higgins, 34, recently revealed in the I'm A Celebrity jungle that - while she is technically 'single' - she has been dating former TOWIE and now Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks.

Speaking to her campmates, Maura explained that they are not in a relationship, but they had been "seeing" one another before she entered the jungle and are "taking things slow".

Now, Maura's mum Sharon Higgins has shared her verdict on her daughter and Pete's romance, telling Lorraine on Tuesday, December 3, that they "were always friends" but that she is "concentrating on herself" as well.

Sharon told Lorraine Kelly: “I can only say what she has told me, she did tell me that they were great friends, that she’s single and she’s dating, so I don’t know after that." She added: "She didn’t really expand on that, so I don’t know what’s happening!”

Maura Higgins confirmed she and Pete Wicks were 'seeing' each other before she entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Maura Higgins confirmed she and Pete Wicks were 'seeing' each other before she entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Faye Winters / Instagram

Sharon continued: “Maura and Pete were always friends, but the way Maura is… At the moment she was concentrating on herself and I don’t know whether she expected to go on the dating scene again so soon after her last relationship… She’s very supportive, just like they support her so at the end of the day if she’s dating, she’s a young woman and she’s entitled to date!”

Speaking of Maura's time in the jungle so far, Sharon said: “I think she’s doing great, I really do. She’s coming across as herself, she gets on with everybody.”

Maura Higgins’ mum breaks silence on Pete Wicks romance

Despite appearing to deny the reports of a romance between herself and Pete when she entered the jungle, Maura has opened up to her campmates about their current situation.

She told her campmates Reverend Richard Coles, Dean McCullough and Oti Mabuse when they asked if she was single: "I am, but I was seeing someone before I came in, but I'm not in a relationship."

When Dean asked: "Does it feel different this time?", Maura replied: "It does, but then is it because we've known each other for a long time?"

More recently, in a clip from Monday night's episode (December 2) Maura shared more with GK Barry, sharing their current relationship status and explaining how she and Pete got papped kissing earlier in the year.

"You know more than me!" she told Grace: "No, I'm single. People can date and not be in a relationship and take things slow."

Maura went on: "What's the point in getting them involved too soon, when you just don't know where it's gonna go, you know?"

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins are said to be 'taking things slow'
Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins are said to be 'taking things slow'. Picture: Getty

Speaking of the moment they were pictured kissing, Maura said: "Well we've already been papped, tongues down each other's necks and we had no idea!"

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks hasn't shared any insights into the romance from his side, but has continued to share support for Maura's journey on I'm A Celebrity on his social media.

