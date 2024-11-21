Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins has thrown her support behind Coleen Rooney regarding her Wagatha Christie fallout with Rebekah Vardy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity star Maura Higgins, 33, has revealed she is 'Team Coleen Rooney' following her 'Wagatha Christie' fallout with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

As one of the latecomers alongside Rev Richard Coles, Love Island's Maura has given her verdict on whose side she is on regarding Coleen and Rebekah's argument.

Speaking to MailOnline prior to entering camp, the 33-year-old said: "I'm excited to meet her [Coleen]. I would do the exact same as what she did."

She continued: "Put up something on my Instagram story and just have certain people view it to catch that person out. That is the way my brain would work."

Maura Higgins is looking forward to meeting Coleen Rooney. Picture: ITV

When asked if she would quiz Coleen about the Wagatha Christie drama, Maura said: "Yeah, I want to talk to her about it, like, I'm bit nosey, like that. Yes I am [team Coleen]."

This comes after Rebekah hit out at her former friend Coleen, when presenters Ant and Dec poked fun at their court case during a recent episode of I'm A Celeb.

On Monday's iteration of the show, the twosome introduced a clip with Dec saying: "Coleen talks about the trial of the century and recovering her legal costs from Rebekah Vardy," to which Ant replied: "And in case you are wondering, that money went straight into... Coleen Rooney's account."

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney. Picture: ITV

In her latest I'm A Celeb column from The Sun, Rebekah hit out at the hosts, saying: "So apart from lame jokes from Ant and Dec, who've also had their share of scandals in the past—easy tigers—who writes their scripts anyway? It's been a fantastic episode."

She also took aim at her frenemy, writing: "Coleen sank in the river twice. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

Coleen Rooney is said to be the highest paid I'm A Celeb castmate ever. Picture: ITV

The pair fell out in 2019 after Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her family to the press.

While Rebekah denied the claims, the wife of Jamie Vardy took Coleen to court in 2022 to sue her for libel. However at the end of the trial the judge dismissed Rebekah's claims ruling that Mrs Rooney's accusation was "substantially true."