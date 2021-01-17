Inside Rebekah Vardy's relationship with her husband Jamie

Rebekah Vardy is married to footballer Jamie Vardy. Picture: Instagram

How many children does Rebekah Vardy have and when did she get married?

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens, which means we get to watch a whole new bunch of celebrities take to the rink.

And one woman hoping to take home the trophy this year, is Rebekah Vardy.

But as we watch her try to impress the judges, how much do we really know about Rebekah’s family life and marriage to footballer Jamie?

How did Rebekah and Jamie Vardy meet?

Rebekah Vardy is married to Leicester City football player Jamie Vardy.

The pair met in January 2014 at a club where Rebekah was working.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy have been together since 2014. Picture: PA Images

Speaking about her first encounter with Jamie, Rebekah previously told her I’m A Celeb campmates: "He was the most demanding person you had ever met in your life, ever.

"He just pursued me."

She added: "Anyway, we went out for a drink, and he's just the most amazing person.

"He was so sweet, and that was it!"

The pair dated for two-years before tying the knot at Cheshire's Peckforton Castle on May 25, 2016.

How many children do Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have?

Rebekah and Jamie have three children together - Sofia, four, Finlay, three, and one-year-old Olivia Grace.

In addition to the three kids she has with Jamie, Rebekah has two children, Megan and Taylor, from previous relationships.

Jamie also has a five-year-old daughter, Ella, from a relationship with Emma Daggett.

The family live in an eight-bedroom mansion in Lincolnshire.

Was Rebekah Vardy married before?

Rebekah was married twice before she met her husband Jamie.

She wedded electrician Mark Godden in 2006 and they welcomed 15-year-old Megan before splitting after just six months.

Becky married her previous boss Steve Clarke when she was 23-years-old, but this soon ended and she went on to date footballer Luke Foster.

The pair dated for six years and even got engaged before having their son Taylor in 2010.