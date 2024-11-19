Rebekah Vardy brutally responds to Ant and Dec over Wagatha Christie jokes on I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy has called Ant and Dec's jokes about the Wagatha Christie trial "lame". Picture: Rebekah Vardy - Instagram / ITV

By Alice Dear

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as they continue to make jokes about her feud with Coleen Rooney and the infamous Wagatha Christie scandal.

Rebekah Vardy, 42, has brutally responded to Ant and Dec's jokes about her feud with Coleen Rooney and the Wagatha Christie trial during I'm A Celebrity.

The WAG, who is married to Jamie Vardy, has been at the centre of many of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's jibes over the first couple of episodes, and it sounds like she hasn't taken them very well.

As Ant and Dec introduced the campmates during the first episode on Sunday night, they said: "Then of course we've got Coleen Rooney... It'll be nice for Coleen to face a trial that doesn't involve Rebekah Vardy," before joking that there will be plenty more laughs on the subject across the series.

On Monday night's episode, Dec introduced a clip from the camp, saying: "Coleen talks about the trial of the century and recovering her legal costs from Rebekah Vardy," to which Ant replied: "And in case you are wondering, that money went straight into... Coleen Rooney's account."

Ant and Dec have been getting a lot of jokes in about Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's feud. Picture: ITV

Now, in an 'I'm A Celebrity Diary' column she is writing for The Sun, Rebekah called the ITV duo's jokes "lame" before mentioning that the pair have also had "their share of scandals".

Rebekah wrote in her first column, reflecting on the first episode of the new series: "So apart from lame jokes from Ant and Dec, who've also had their share of scandals in the past—easy tigers—who writes their scripts anyway? It's been a fantastic episode."

Rebekah Vardy took Coleen Rooney to court over the Wagatha Christie scandal. Picture: Getty

In the same column, Rebekah mocked the moment Coleen and Dean sank in their boat while attempting to race into the camp. She wrote: "Coleen sank in the river twice. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

She's also been very vocal about her dislike for Dean, who she has accused of clinging to Coleen for airtime.

"Dean, Dean and his cosying up to Coleen," she wrote: "It’s so very obvious and, believe me, it is going to get tiresome. He absolutely loves to talk about Wagatha and when he does he knows he’s going to get airtime from it."