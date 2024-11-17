I'm A Celebrity Unpacked: When extra show is on TV, channel and presenters explained

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will air every night on ITV2 after the main show on ITV. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

When is I'm A Celebrity Unpacked on TV? Where can I watch it? Who are the presenters? Here's everything you need to know about the spin-off chat show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will return on Sunday, November 17, as Ant and Dec welcome a host of new celebrities into the Australian jungle where they will live for up to three weeks.

With a new series of the hit ITV show, comes a new spin-off show, I'm A Celebrity Unpacked, which is the new and updated version of Extra Camp, which was axed four years ago.

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will be hosted by Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rogers and will give fans of the show more gossip from the jungle and the camp.

But when will I'm A Celebrity Unpacked be on TV? And what channel can you watch it on? Here's everything you need to know.

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been revealed . Picture: ITV

What is I'm A Celebrity Unpacked?

I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked is the new spin-off show for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, previously titled Extra Camp.

Extra Camp was axed in 2020 when the covid-19 pandemic hit and the show moved from Australia to Wales. Now, however, it is back with a host of new presenters.

The spin-off show will include gossip from the celebrity camp, interviews as well as behind-the-scenes from the main show.

A spokeswoman for the show said on Unpacked: “Since Extra Camp came off air four years ago, the conversation and engagement around I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues to grow across all social media platforms.

“This new ITV2 companion show will bring together all those conversations in one place, to give viewers the ultimate IAC destination for all of their news, gossip and behind-the-scenes fun around TV’s biggest entertainment show."

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will be presented by Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rogers. Picture: ITV

When is I'm A Celebrity Unpacked on TV?

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will be on TV every night after the main show, from Monday all the way to Sunday for three weeks.

The show will air on ITV2 immediately after the main show finishes on ITV, however, star times may chance depending on episode length and scheduling conflicts.

The first episode of I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will air on ITV2 at 10.45pm for an hour. The show will also be available to stream on ITVX.

Who presents I'm A Celebrity Unpacked?

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will be presented by Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rogers.

Joel Dommett, 39, is a former I'm A Celebrity campmate who lost out on the title of King of the Jungle in 2016 when Scarlett Moffatt beat him to the win.

You'll recognise Joel from many other TV shows where he's presented, including The Masked Singer, Survivor, In With A Shout and This Morning.

Sam Thompson, 32, best known for his time on reality TV show Made In Chelsea was named King of the Jungle in 2023, and now he's back to host I'm A Celebrity Unpacked.

Kemi Rogers, radio presenter at Heart's sister station Capital, will also co-host the show alongside Joel and Sam.