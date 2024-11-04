I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of stars 'confirmed' to enter jungle

4 November 2024

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!
I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed! Picture: Getty / ITV
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is just around the corner, with the 'confirmed' list of celebrities entering the Australian jungle including Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Maura Higgins.

I'm A Celebrity 2024's full line-up has reportedly been revealed ahead of the show's start date of Sunday, 17th November, which will see hosts Ant and Dec return to the Australian jungle for another entertaining series.

For months now, there have been endless reports and rumours of who will be entering the jungle this year, with names such as Phillip Schofield, Tommy Fury and Olivia Attwood (to name just a few) being thrown around.

Now, however, it has been reported by The Sun that the confirmed list of all the celebrities taking part in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity has been revealed, and it includes the likes of Coleen Rooney, Jane Moore and GK Barry.

While ITV won't confirm the full line-up until the first episode of the show airs later this month, here's who is reportedly confirmed to be entering the Australian jungle.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones, best known for being in McFly and judging on The Voice, is set to enter the jungle this year
Danny Jones, best known for being in McFly and judging on The Voice, is set to enter the jungle this year. Picture: Getty

According to reports, Danny Jones - best known as one of the four bandmembers of McFly - stepped into Tommy Fury's spot in the I'm A Celebrity line-up after the Love Island star and boxer pulled out at the last minute.

A jungle insider told the publication: "As well as bringing some of the star appeal of the group with him, he'll be supplying some serious guy candy for the campmates and viewers at home.

"All the McFly guys are gym fanatics and Danny in particular has a great physique - which he's bound to show off in the jungle."

Coleen Rooney

After a turbulent few years, Coleen Rooney will have a lot to talk about in the I'm A Celebrity camp
After a turbulent few years, Coleen Rooney will have a lot to talk about in the I'm A Celebrity camp. Picture: Getty

Coleen Rooney, 38, is reportedly appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity - but it's said to be costing ITV a fair fee.

According to The Sun, Coleen is set to be paid more than Nigel Farage was in 2023 for his appearance on the hit show, which was a whopping £1.5million.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse was a firm favourite of Strictly Come Dancing before she left in 2022 - now she's entering the jungle for a new challenge
Oti Mabuse was a firm favourite of Strictly Come Dancing before she left in 2022 - now she's entering the jungle for a new challenge. Picture: Getty

Oti Mabuse, 34, is a professional dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing pro who won the series twice (with Kelvin Fletcher and then Bill Bailey) before quitting the show in 2022.

Now, Oti - who is the sister of Strictly judge Motsi -is reportedly heading into the Australian jungle.

Jane Moore

Loose Women's Jane Moore is also said to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year
Loose Women's Jane Moore is also said to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year. Picture: Getty

Jane Moore, 62, is a journalist, author and television presenter best known for her role on the panel of Loose Women.

She will be, however, saying goodbye to the comfort of the studio for the Australian jungle this autumn.

Dean McCullough

Presenter Dean McCullough has reportedly been booked for this year's I'm A Celebrity
Presenter Dean McCullough has reportedly been booked for this year's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

Dean McCullough, a 32-year-old presenter is also said to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle very soon.

"Dean isn’t known for being a shrinking violet and is sure to be outspoken," a TV insider said: "Plus he’s one of the youngest men lined up for the show so far."

Tulisa

Tulisa Contostavlos is said to be confirmed to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Tulisa Contostavlos is said to be confirmed to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Getty

People will remember Tulisa from her days in the band N-Dubz, as well as her place on the judging panel of The X Factor in 2011.

The 36-year-old has been away from the spotlight for some years now, dealing with a medical condition called Bell's Palsy. However, she is now ready to take on a new challenge with the jungle!

Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan is an Irish boxing promoter and former boxer, now set to be appearing on I'm A Celebrity
Barry McGuigan is an Irish boxing promoter and former boxer, now set to be appearing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

Barry McGuigan, 63, is an Irish boxing promoter and former professional boxer who is now expected to be packing his bags for the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

According to reports, Barry made his way onto the line-up for this year's series after former footballer Ally McCoist dropped out.

Melvin Odoom

Melvin Odoom reportedly turned down a place on the I'm A Celebrity line-up in 2021
Melvin Odoom reportedly turned down a place on the I'm A Celebrity line-up in 2021. Picture: Getty

Melvin Odoom, 44, is also said to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle this November, after reportedly turning down the job back in 2021.

At the time, he said: "I think it's an amazing show to watch. I think it's so entertaining, but I don't think I could hack being in the jungle. I'd be too, too scared."

Is he still scared about entering the jungle?

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall has been playing Tyrone on Coronation Street for 26 years now
Alan Halsall has been playing Tyrone on Coronation Street for 26 years now. Picture: Getty

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall was due to appear on I'm A Celebrity in 2023, however, reportedly pulled out of the show after having to undergo ACL reconstruction surgery.

Now, he's said to be back again! After 26 years as Tyrone on the hit soap, Alan is trying something new as he is set to enter the jungle.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins is expected to bring some glamour to the I'm A Celebrity camp
Maura Higgins is expected to bring some glamour to the I'm A Celebrity camp. Picture: Getty

Maura Higgins, 33, became an instant hit with fans when she appeared on Love Island in 2019 alongside Tommy Fury and Molly Mae. Now, she's due to return to our screens for this year's series of I'm A Celebrity.

Rev Richard Coles

Rev Richard Coles is reportedly one of the stars appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity
Rev Richard Coles is reportedly one of the stars appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

Rev Richard Coles, 62, is another famous face believed to be entering the Australian jungle later this month.

An insider said: "Rev Coles will have a variety of tales to tell from his wild days as a pop star in the Eighties, through to performing on Strictly and his later life as a man of the cloth."

GK Barry

GK Barry is one of the biggest stars on the Internet right now
GK Barry is one of the biggest stars on the Internet right now. Picture: Getty

Presenter and YouTuber GK Barry may not be one of the most recognisable faces on this year's I'm A Celebrity, however, her career as a presenter and YouTuber has made her a social media sensation with millions.

