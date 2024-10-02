Why the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up won't include Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield won't be heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Zoe Adams

Phillip Schofield talks about reality TV opportunities and why he won't be heading to the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is just weeks away from starting and the rumours for the line up are in full swing with names such as Tommy Fury, Denise Van Outen and Phillip Schofield.

However, making his first return to TV follow his This Morning scandal, the former ITV daytime presenter has confirmed he will not be heading into the jungle.

Starring in his very own show Cast Away for Channel 5, where Phillip is alone and surviving by himself on an island off of Madagascar, he confessed that he would never return to ITV.

Explaining why he wouldn't do I'm A Celebrity, he said: "I am apparently 4/1 to do the other jungle programme.

Phillip Schofield has returned to TV with his show Cast Away. Picture: Channel 5

"Although my best mates host it (Ant and Dec), there are some channels you just won't work for. There are just some people you won't work for."

Cast Away is Phillip's first TV appearance in 16 months after he was forced to leave This Morning.

The 62-year-old left the show under a dark cloud after his affair with a junior colleague was made public. This caused the father-of-two to quit the daytime series and lose his friendship with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Following the fallout, Phillip did a number of interviews where he expressed how "deeply sorry" he was.

In his chat with the BBC, Phillip said: "I have brought myself down. I am done. I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart."

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will be back on our screens in November. Picture: ITV

However, in September 2024, he was pleased to announce he would be back as he confirmed: "This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels.

“I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me. This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury."

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is due back on our TV screens in November 2024.