Phillip Schofield returns to TV screens in Channel 5 series Cast Away

25 September 2024, 14:00

Phillip Schofield is taking part in a new show
Phillip Schofield is taking part in a new show. Picture: Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

Phillip Schofield is returning to TV screens as he takes part in Cast Away. When does the show start, how many episodes are there and what time is it on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield has announced his return to TV screens in the show Cast Away, his first primetime series since his affair with a younger colleague was revealed.

One year after he and Holly Willoughby stepped down from This Morning, the 62-year-old is hoping to make his entertainment comeback in this thrilling series.

Despite rumours of him appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity, Phillip has decided to take part in the Channel 5 series which will see him marooned on a desert island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days.

Announcing the news, the father-of-two posted on Instagram: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it."

Phillip Schofield has announced his TV comeback
Phillip Schofield has announced his TV comeback. Picture: Getty

When does Cast Away with Phillip Schofield start?

Phillip's new Channel 5 show Cast Away will start on Monday the 30th of September at 9pm on Channel 5. The three episode series is set to air throughout the week, with episodes being shown on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The synopsis of Cast Away states: "The famous face has to confront the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind."

Watch the tailer for Cast Away with Phillip Schofield here:

Phillip Schofield set to make TV return on Channel 5's Cast Away

Upon the news of Phillip taking part in the series, a source told The Sun: "Over the past few months Phil has had quite a few offers for various things - but has steadfastly turned them all down.

"This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though and after consulting with friends and family, he decided to go for it. It's all been top secret, and has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet.

"After 42 years on telly, Phillip has learnt from some great crews and teams on how to film and tell a story."

Phillip Schofield will film his experience on the island
Phillip Schofield will film his experience on the island. Picture: Channel 5

They continued: "With 10 days to himself, no camera crews or production around, he shot some unbelievably raw footage - some of it makes for tough, emotional viewing.

"But he wanted a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him.

"Whilst this is a massive coup for Channel 5, and huge for Phillip, he's in no rush to come back to TV full-time yet; he remains very bruised, and is just taking some time now to weigh things up before he makes any major decisions."

Phillip Schofield presented Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield presented Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

This series marks Phillip's comeback to mainstream TV after his affair with a younger colleague on This Morning was unearthed.

In an interview with the BBC after the affair was uncovered, Phillip stated: "I have brought myself down. I am done. I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart."

He added: "I’d say to everyone that I lied to, I am desperately sorry, but principally I’d like to apologise to him. I have caused you so much pain and I’ll never forgive myself."

Phillip is still married to his wife of 30 years Stephanie Lowe, and the couple share two daughters together, Molly, 30, and Ruby, 28.

