The real reason why Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe hasn't divorced This Morning star

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe are still married. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield/ Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe is said to have revealed why she will not divorce the TV presenter.

Phillip Schofield, 61, and his wife Stephanie Lowe, 59, will reportedly never divorce as Steph 'still loves him'.

The former This Morning presenter was rocked by scandal last year after his affair with a younger colleague was unearthed, causing him to lose his hosting job.

After the details of his relationship were revealed Phillip and Stephanie separated, however the pair appeared to be on good terms, with the TV host praising his wife for her support.

Almost four years later, and 30-years of marriage, the pair are yet to file for divorce. A source has now revealed the real reason why the couple- who share two children Molly, 30, and Ruby, 27,- have not put an end to their partnership.

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe have been married for over 30 years. Picture: Alamy

A source told OK!: "Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph’s back, she still loves him.

"Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there."

They continued: "Steph is, and always will be, Phillip’s support system. She hasn’t divorced him because she doesn’t want to see him fall any further.

"Phil has caused his wife a lot of hurt in recent times. But there’s no denying, they still have a great friendship and share a lot of love."

Phillip Schofield has a close relationship with his wife Stephanie Lowe. Picture: Alamy

Phillip met his wife Steph when they were working a the BBC and married in 1993.

In 2020 Phillip came out as gay and revealed Steph's positive reaction. At the time, Phillip :

"My family have held me so close they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"Steph has been incredible. I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing, their love hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support."

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe share two daughters. Pictured in 1993 with their daughter Molly. Picture: Alamy

However, Phillip did confirm that his wife was 'angry' when she first found out about his affair.

Last year Phillip told The Sun: "She got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you’. She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry."

Phillip Schofield came out as gay in 2020. Picture: ITV

This news comes after Lorraine Kelly, 64, revealed that she had spoken to Phillip since his ITV exit, and confirmed 'he's doing all right.'

Speaking to The Times, Lorraine confirmed: "I was heartbroken when all that happened. It's just a shame for the amazing career that he's had, for it to end like that. I think everybody lost their minds a wee bit."

"He's doing all right and he will be all right, but it's hard."

