The real reason why Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe hasn't divorced This Morning star

12 February 2024, 12:27

Phillip Schofield, his wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Molly Schofield and Ruby Schofield smile
Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe are still married. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield/ Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe is said to have revealed why she will not divorce the TV presenter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield, 61, and his wife Stephanie Lowe, 59, will reportedly never divorce as Steph 'still loves him'.

The former This Morning presenter was rocked by scandal last year after his affair with a younger colleague was unearthed, causing him to lose his hosting job.

After the details of his relationship were revealed Phillip and Stephanie separated, however the pair appeared to be on good terms, with the TV host praising his wife for her support.

Almost four years later, and 30-years of marriage, the pair are yet to file for divorce. A source has now revealed the real reason why the couple- who share two children Molly, 30, and Ruby, 27,- have not put an end to their partnership.

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe have been married for over 30 years
Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe have been married for over 30 years. Picture: Alamy

A source told OK!: "Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph’s back, she still loves him.

"Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there."

They continued: "Steph is, and always will be, Phillip’s support system. She hasn’t divorced him because she doesn’t want to see him fall any further.

"Phil has caused his wife a lot of hurt in recent times. But there’s no denying, they still have a great friendship and share a lot of love."

Read more: What happened to Holly Willoughby? Phillip Schofield scandal and kidnap plot explained

Read more: Where is Phillip Schofield now? What happened to the ex-This Morning star?

Phillip Schofield smiles with his wife Stephanie Lowe
Phillip Schofield has a close relationship with his wife Stephanie Lowe. Picture: Alamy

Phillip met his wife Steph when they were working a the BBC and married in 1993.

In 2020 Phillip came out as gay and revealed Steph's positive reaction. At the time, Phillip :

"My family have held me so close they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"Steph has been incredible. I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing, their love hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support."

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe smile with their baby daughter Molly in 1993
Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe share two daughters. Pictured in 1993 with their daughter Molly. Picture: Alamy

However, Phillip did confirm that his wife was 'angry' when she first found out about his affair.

Last year Phillip told The Sun: "She got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you’. She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry."

Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Phillip Schofield came out as gay in 2020. Picture: ITV

This news comes after Lorraine Kelly, 64, revealed that she had spoken to Phillip since his ITV exit, and confirmed 'he's doing all right.'

Speaking to The Times, Lorraine confirmed: "I was heartbroken when all that happened. It's just a shame for the amazing career that he's had, for it to end like that. I think everybody lost their minds a wee bit."

"He's doing all right and he will be all right, but it's hard."

Read more: Phillip Schofield scandal to be made into TV series called 'The Runner'

Read more: ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

Read more: ITV offer to pay for This Morning employee therapy following Phillip Schofield scandal

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island end? Final date revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast

Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

Who left The Masked Singer? All of the celebrities revealed

TV & Movies

Sue Radford smiles with her grandchildren

How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Adam Maxted on series 2 of Love Island and in 2023

Love Island's Adam Maxted age, Instagram, ex-girlfriends and what happened on season 2?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know!

One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

Kate Garraway laughs on GMB and with her family

Kate Garraway hits back at cruel trolls who say she was wrong to laugh on Good Morning Britain
Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot explained

MAFS expert Paul C Brunson has given fans a health update regarding Mel Schilling

Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis
Keala Settle pictured with Hugh Jackman and singing on The Greatest Showman

Who is Keala Settle? Everything you need to know about The Greatest Showman star

Trending on Heart

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Can you wear UGG boots driving?

How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

News

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

News

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats and Deliveroo riders strike on Valentine's Day

News

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When is the first day of spring in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall play Emma and Dexter in the Netflix series One Day

How many episodes of One Day on Netflix are there?

The Apprentice candidates on the show alongside Lord Alan Sugar

Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

Kate Garraway smiles with late husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway says being called a widow 'took her breath away' on GMB return

The Apprentice contestants and Lord Alan Sugar

What day is The Apprentice on and what time does it start?

TV & Movies

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

TV & Movies

Love Island stars Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Georgia Steel are shocked

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway has returned to Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies