This Morning's Craig Doyle 'set to become Phillip Schofield's permanent replacement'

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield's permanent replacement is yet to be announced by This Morning following his departure.

Craig Doyle, 52, has become one of the favourites to permanently replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby.

The Irish TV presenter, who usually hosts during holidays alongside Rochelle Humes or Josie Gibson, hosted the ITV morning show on Wednesday and Thursday this week as Holly returned from a two week break.

Now, viewers are confident Craig is the right replacement for Phillip after noticing his on-screen chemistry with Holly.

According to BettingSites.co.uk, while Dermot O'Leary is still slightly ahead, Craig Doyle has 4/1 odds on becoming the host of This Morning.

This Morning viewers have been loving Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle. Picture: ITV

An insider on the show told The Sun: "Craig has a lot of other projects currently but would of course be interested in a permanent position.

"Who wouldn’t, it’s a dream role for any presenter."

Phillip Schofield quit This Morning a week before his affair with a younger member of the This Morning team was confirmed. Picture: Getty

They went on: "If the response from This Morning viewers is anything like the past couple of days, then fans of the show certainly won’t be disappointed to see him on the sofa more permanently."

Since Craig has been appearing more on This Morning, people have taken to social media to praise his on-screen positivity.

One person commented: "Love Craig! He should be in the running for new host", while another wrote: "You were made for this role!!!"

Another viewer posted: "Can we have Craig on everyday please, he is pure joy. Love listening to him."

Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle laugh at innuendo on This Morning

As he returned to This Morning this week to present alongside Holly, Craig praised both the show and his co-presenter, writing to fans: “Delighted to join the wonderful Holly on the sofa later this week.

"The show has been a joy to work on with one of the hardest working & talented teams I know."

