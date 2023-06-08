This Morning fans stunned at Craig Doyle's age as he hosts with Holly for first time

By Naomi Bartram

Craig Doyle impressed This Morning fans this week as he presented alongside Holly Willoughby for the first time.

This Morning fans were shocked when new host Craig Doyle revealed his age.

Craig recently replaced Phillip Schofield alongside Holly Willoughby on the series after he sensationally quit last month.

And while he is a familiar face on the sofa and has previously worked with Alison Hammond, fans were shocked to find out more information about him.

After looking up Craig’s age while he was on the show, one viewer wrote: "Enjoying Craig Doyle on the telly but am in shock that he's 52! Yikes - hope I look half as good when I'm that age!"

Craig Doyle is on This Morning at the moment. Picture: ITV

Another said: "Omg are u serious. That can't be true. Why are all the men I like in my mums age bracket. He is so hot, I thought maybe late 30s early 40s."

Someone else simply said: "I can’t believe Craig Doyle is 52!!!"

Viewers might recognise Craig as a presenter for BT Sport and other shows such as The Holiday Programme and Tomorrow's World.

And it seems like he’s a big hit with This Morning fans and Holly herself as the pair were spotted laughing together when they didn’t know they were on camera.

One fan wrote: "I think Holly works better with Craig. Holly seemed really happy this morning & Craig fitted in just fine! Great chemistry."

Another posted: "Craig Doyle’s an absolute joy isn’t he? He’s very natural & clearly gets on well with Holly. Could he be the perfect replacement for you know who?"

Holly became the sole main presenter of This Morning when Phillip quit after admitting lying about a relationship with a younger colleague.

Craig Doyle has previously starred on This Morning with Alison Hammond. Picture: ITV

In an interview, the presenter explained how he texted Holly to say he was 'so, so sorry' for not telling her.

He said: “I've lost my best friend. I let her down. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down.

“Holly did not know. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ''I am so, so sorry that I lied to you''.

“She didn't reply, and I understand why she didn't reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this — that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue.”